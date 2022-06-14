Des Moines college student helps plan Global War on Terrorism Memorial

Lilly Hammitt has been through many big milestones without her father. Now, she's had the chance to help honor him and other fallen service members.

Hammitt, 20, of Des Moines was one of 12 Gold Star college students invited to Washington, D.C., Friday to meet with leaders of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. Gold Star families are "spouses, children, parents, siblings or others whose loved one died in service to our nation," according to Military OneSource.

The students participated in a ruck walk along the National Mall to learn more about the future Global War on Terrorism Memorial and give input on potential sites where it may be located on the National Mall.

"To be able to help in the planning, and to be able to know that that's something I got to be part of, and I'm going to get to see one day, was really cool and really awesome to know," Hammitt said.

Hammitt's father, Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Adam McSween, was killed in action on April 6, 2007, near Kirkuk in northern Iraq when a rocket hit his vehicle.

"He had a very important job," Hammitt said. "He was also an amazing father to my sister and I, and an amazing husband to my mom. He loved us so much. He would always take time to read and play with us, even though he probably had very long days at work."

Hammitt studied biology at Des Moines Area Community College and in March she was accepted to the University of Western States in Portland, Oregon, to study chiropractic medicine.

The college students participating in Friday's event all lost a parent in the service and are recipients of the Freedom Alliance scholarship for the children of military heroes. Hammitt's mother had learned about the Freedom Alliance scholarship and saved the information for Hammitt when she began thinking about college.

"For school, it's been really awesome to have the financial burden lifted a little bit," Hammitt said. "And then last month, in May, my sister and I were the recipients of a vehicle provided in partnership with US Bank and Freedom Alliance."

Freedom Alliance, one of the organizations that hosted the event, has awarded over $20 million in college scholarships to the children of those killed or disabled in military service. The organization also assists injured veterans and their families with recreational therapy, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and other needs.

"Each of those scholarships represents an American hero, a parent who was killed or wounded in the service of our nation," said Tom Kilgannon, president of Freedom Alliance. "It's made to remember those who serve our country, and help that child understand that their parent's sacrifice is never going to be forgotten by a grateful nation."

According to Kilgannon, the Freedom Alliance holds an annual event in Washington, D.C., to bring together scholarship recipients and give them a tour of memorials and landmarks. After the Global War on Terror Memorial was approved, the two organizations saw the opportunity to include Gold Star students in the planning.

"Obviously the students that we're helping with scholarships, their families are directly impacted by the memorial that will be built," Kilgannon said. "So it was a really great opportunity for these Freedom Alliance students to interact with the people who are building this memorial, hear from them and be able to tell them their stories."

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit designated by Congress to plan, fund and build the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.

According to Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, CEO of the foundation, the memorial will serve to honor the military personnel who have been killed in global counterterrorism operations since 9/11.

"It was just a very impactful thing for me to see," Rodriguez said about the event. "I'm very excited to implement some of the ideas (the students) had. This is their memorial. They deserve the best."

Rodriguez said the organization hopes to break ground on the memorial in two years, followed by an estimated two years of construction. Hammitt said she is excited to see the memorial constructed in her lifetime.

"I'm just very, very grateful to Freedom Alliance and Rod (Rodriguez) and his foundation to have been able to be a part of this trip," Hammitt said. "It was the opportunity of a lifetime."

