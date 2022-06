A woman whose three-year-old daughter was found wandering in Brookfield early Thursday pleaded not guilty Thursday to three counts of child endangering. Julie Gudzinas, 40, had already been charged with two counts of child endangering from an incident last month when police say her three-year-old daughter wandered from her Everett East Road home and was not found for nearly five hours.

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO