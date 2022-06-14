Lincoln Birthplace In Hodgenville To Observe Juneteenth With Presentations

Kenneth L. Armes, age 83 of Harned, died Wednesday(06/15) at University of Louisville Hospital. He is survived by 3 children: Greg Armes of Hardinsburg, Keith Armes of Westview, and Lisa Daddona of Hardinsburg; 1 sister: Wanda Kennedy of Westview; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Saturday(06/18) at 11 AM with burial in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday(06/17) from 3:30 – 8 PM and Saturday(06/18) after 8:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breck. Co. Relay for Life.

HARNED, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO