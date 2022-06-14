ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln Birthplace In Hodgenville To Observe Juneteenth With Presentations

 4 days ago

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park is observing Juneteenth with two free presentations. The National Park Service said...

Saturday Fair Events

Family Living & 4-H Exhibit Checkout and BBQ Cookoff Check-in – 8 AM. Live Music from the Lohden Boys – 9 PM. Admission is 10 dollars. For the complete schedule, visit breckinridge-county-fair-dot-com. It is 104.3, the River night to celebrate our 30 year anniversary and will broadcast live...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Breckinridge County Fair Parade Results

HARDINSBURG (06/18/22) — The Breckinridge County Fair Parade was held Saturday morning in Hardinsburg. Breckinridge Health and the Breckinridge County Health Department were Grand Marshals, honoring health-care workers. Results from the Parade. Decorated Float: 3rd- Brandenburg Telecom, 2nd- Parade Grand Marshall (Health Care Workers); 1st- First State Bank. Decorated...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Friday Events At The Breckinridge County Fair

HARDINSBURG (06/17/22) — Friday events at the 2022 Breckinridge County Fair…. 8:30 PM – Kentucky Music Showcase featuring Josh Mitcham and Tony Logue. Admission to the Fair is $10 per person, which provides for unlimited Carnival rides and events. 104.3, the River will broadcast live from the Fair starting at 4 this afternoon.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Kenneth L. Armes

Kenneth L. Armes, age 83 of Harned, died Wednesday(06/15) at University of Louisville Hospital. He is survived by 3 children: Greg Armes of Hardinsburg, Keith Armes of Westview, and Lisa Daddona of Hardinsburg; 1 sister: Wanda Kennedy of Westview; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home Saturday(06/18) at 11 AM with burial in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday(06/17) from 3:30 – 8 PM and Saturday(06/18) after 8:30 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Breck. Co. Relay for Life.
HARNED, KY
Agencies Search For Remains In Missing Person Case

CANEYVILLE – Authorities in Grayson County are investigating and searching for the remains of a missing Caneyville woman, who went missing in 2013. Investigators made “unspecified discoveries” Thursday and spent more time on Friday in the area. Several agencies are searching a specific area outside of Caneyville,...
CANEYVILLE, KY
Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Ohio County

MASONVILLE – Fire crews in Ohio County battled a mobile home fire Thursday on Brett’s Loop near Masonville Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 pm and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews worked two hours to extinguish the blaze resulting in a total loss. Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.
OHIO COUNTY, KY

