Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach crews find missing swimmer’s body, say he helped save person from rip current

By Braley Dodson, Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqEZ9_0gA80sGp00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.( WBTW) — Crews found the body of a missing swimmer Tuesday morning after searching throughout Monday afternoon and evening.

The swimmer disappeared in dangerous currents in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. The body was recovered early Tuesday morning after washing ashore, according to authorities.

The swimmer has been identified as 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, of Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. He went missing after helping another swimmer pull his son from a rip current.

Double red flags on lifeguard stands Monday indicated that the water was too dangerous to swim in as crews from Horry County Fire Rescue, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue and Myrtle Beach lifeguards looked for the person.

Crews search ocean for missing swimmer in Myrtle Beach

Officials used divers, drones, jet skis and a helicopter to conduct the search.

Rescuers used orange ball anchors to keep track of their search.

“It’s the beacon, it’s the last place that person was seen,” Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Jonathan Evans said about the orange ball floating in the ocean near the search.

Evans said it’s important to look at the flags on the lifeguard stands because they tell whether the current and the tides are safe.

“Obviously have some pretty rough surfs out here, and it’s a double red flag because of that,” he said.

More information about what the flags flying on lifeguard stands represent and information about other beach conditions is available on the city’s website.

While a double red flag represents extremely hazardous conditions, a single red flag means there are unsafe conditions. A yellow flag alerts beachgoers to be careful because the current could be strong.

A green flag means the water conditions are safe for all people, though Evans said it’s still important to be cautious.

“Never swim past what you’re comfortable,” he said.

Marquies Johnson, who was visiting from Virginia on Monday, said his friend commented on the height of the waves and was unsteady about getting in.

“I heard Terrance say we wasn’t gonna get in cause the waves are too high, so [we] put our feet in,” he said. “Nothing too crazy.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

