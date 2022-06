HARDINSBURG (06/16/22) – Today at the Breckinridge County Fair: Youth Market Swine Show and Youth Market Lamb Show is at 8 this morning. ArenaCross registration is at 4, Carnival opens at 5, ArenaCross practice is at 5, followed by heats. The “Sibling Showdown” is at 6 in the Pavillion. The Youth Premium Livestock Auction is at 6:30, and the ArenaCross main event is at 7:30. All Livestock must be removed from fairgrounds by 10 tonight. Admission is 10 dollars. 104.3, the River will broadcast live from the Fair starting just after 5 this afternoon.

