Tuesday, July 12th is the date of a Multi-County Range/Brush program. This program is being conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. It will be held at the Brown County Fairgrounds located at 4206 US HWY 377 South in Brownwood. Registration will begin at 8:30am and the program at 9:00am.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO