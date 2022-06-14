ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

State Crews Working On Portion Of KY 1073 Tuesday Morning

wxbc1043.com
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN (06/13/22) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet-District 4 announced that maintenance crews will...

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxbc1043.com

Breckinridge County Fair Parade Results

HARDINSBURG (06/18/22) — The Breckinridge County Fair Parade was held Saturday morning in Hardinsburg. Breckinridge Health and the Breckinridge County Health Department were Grand Marshals, honoring health-care workers. Results from the Parade. Decorated Float: 3rd- Brandenburg Telecom, 2nd- Parade Grand Marshall (Health Care Workers); 1st- First State Bank. Decorated...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Friday Events At The Breckinridge County Fair

HARDINSBURG (06/17/22) — Friday events at the 2022 Breckinridge County Fair…. 8:30 PM – Kentucky Music Showcase featuring Josh Mitcham and Tony Logue. Admission to the Fair is $10 per person, which provides for unlimited Carnival rides and events. 104.3, the River will broadcast live from the Fair starting at 4 this afternoon.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Fire Destroys Mobile Home In Ohio County

MASONVILLE – Fire crews in Ohio County battled a mobile home fire Thursday on Brett’s Loop near Masonville Thursday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene around 3:30 pm and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews worked two hours to extinguish the blaze resulting in a total loss. Fire officials say no one was home at the time of the fire and the cause remains under investigation.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Accident On Highway 333 South Injures One

UNDATED (06/15/22) — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident on South Highway 333 Wednesday(06/15) afternoon. The accident occurred just before 4:00 in the 8600 block, when a pick up truck and a semi collided. The injured person was taken to Baptist Health Hardin by Breck Central EMS. Irvington Police and the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Custer Fire Department also responded to the scene.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethtown, KY
Government
City
Elizabethtown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wxbc1043.com

State Awarded Funds For Elder Protections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living. The programs will use the funding to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints. The funding will help the agencies develop resident and family councils and provide education and assistance on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.
KENTUCKY STATE
wxbc1043.com

State Supreme Court Issues Divided Ruling Against Cellphone Tracking By Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a sharply divided ruling against the warrantless use of cellphones as tracking devices by police. The court said in a 4-3 decision Thursday that the warrantless accessing of a phone for such use violates constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. The ruling stems from a Woodford County case involving a robbery suspect. The court’s majority says the robbery suspect was subjected to a warrantless search when police obtained his real-time cellphone location information. They ruled that the information was illegally acquired and should be excluded from evidence. The decision sends the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.
FRANKFORT, KY
wxbc1043.com

Saturday Fair Events

Family Living & 4-H Exhibit Checkout and BBQ Cookoff Check-in – 8 AM. Live Music from the Lohden Boys – 9 PM. Admission is 10 dollars. For the complete schedule, visit breckinridge-county-fair-dot-com. It is 104.3, the River night to celebrate our 30 year anniversary and will broadcast live...
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wxbc1043.com

Agencies Search For Remains In Missing Person Case

CANEYVILLE – Authorities in Grayson County are investigating and searching for the remains of a missing Caneyville woman, who went missing in 2013. Investigators made “unspecified discoveries” Thursday and spent more time on Friday in the area. Several agencies are searching a specific area outside of Caneyville,...
CANEYVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy