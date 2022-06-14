ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Drug Overdose Deaths Increased 15%; Fentanyl Blamed

 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new state report says fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year. The report...

State Supreme Court Issues Divided Ruling Against Cellphone Tracking By Police

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a sharply divided ruling against the warrantless use of cellphones as tracking devices by police. The court said in a 4-3 decision Thursday that the warrantless accessing of a phone for such use violates constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. The ruling stems from a Woodford County case involving a robbery suspect. The court’s majority says the robbery suspect was subjected to a warrantless search when police obtained his real-time cellphone location information. They ruled that the information was illegally acquired and should be excluded from evidence. The decision sends the case back to the trial court for further proceedings.
State Awarded Funds For Elder Protections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living. The programs will use the funding to hire staff and recruit and train volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints. The funding will help the agencies develop resident and family councils and provide education and assistance on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.
