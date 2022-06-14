Tallahassee Events Beginning June 14

Spider Man Trivia

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: No cover.

What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your mad trivia skills.

Wonderful Wednesday

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.

Where: Goodwood Museum, 1600 Miccosukee Trace

Cost: $5.00

What you’ll get: Wonderful Wednesday is the perfect event to gather and enjoy the summer weather with friends and family. This month Two Foot Level rocking out in the Carriage House with a performance to remember. Delicious food choices from great places around town and of course cold drinks and wine will be available for purchase.



Full Moon Paddle

Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, begins @ 7:30 p.m.

Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: $4.00-$6.00

What you’ll get: Watch the full moon rise over Lake Hall from your paddleboard or kayak! Join a park ranger for a moonrise paddle on Lake Hall. The park has three rentable kayaks available for $15 each or bring your own kayak/paddleboard. Space is limited. Sign-ups are encouraged by calling 850-487-4556.



Trivia Night

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.

Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.

Cost: No Cover

What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your plethora of useful knowledge.



Mark Leadon Music Live

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Grill and Wings, 6800 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: No cover.

What you’ll get: Live music performed by Mark Leadon. Enjoy cold beverages and hot wings while you jam to live tunes.

Saylor Dollar Live

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.

Where: Lake Tribe Brewing Company, 3357 Garber Dr.

Cost: No Cover

What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of cold craft beer and hot tunes by Saylor Dollar! The band will have you swaying to the music in no time to kick off your weekend.



Night Shift Live

Date: Friday, June 17, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Grill and Wings, 6800 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: No cover.

What you’ll get: Live music performed by Night Shift. Enjoy cold beverages and hot wings while you start your weekend off right with the sounds of Night Shift.



Top Shelf Band Live

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 11:00 a.m.

Where: Tally Fish House & Oyster Bar, 6800 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: No Cover

What you’ll get: Celebrate Tally Fish House two-year anniversary with brunch on the patio while you hear the tunes by Top Shelf Brand. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for purchase and other specials.

Tallahassee Antique & Bottle Show

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 9:00 a.m.

Where: North Florida Fairgrounds, 441 East Paul Russell Road

Cost: $3

What you’ll get: Dealers from throughout the southeast will be selling antique bottles, signs, advertising, southern pottery, tabletop antiques, fossils, vintage toys, estate jewelry, ephemera and much more. If you have something you’d like to sell or find out more about, you can bring it with you and dealers will be glad to help.



Dog Adoption Event

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Where: Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Dr.

Cost: Free Event

What you’ll get: The animal shelter will have an adoption event on the lawn of the shelter grounds. Over 100 dogs of all ages and size will be available for adoption. Anyone interested are encouraged to follow the link above to preregister, though it is not required.



Proof Brewpub Luau

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 2:00 p.m.

Where: Proof Brewing Company, 1320 S. Monroe St.

Cost: Not Listed

What you’ll get: Join in the fun at Proof Brewpub for the Proof Luau. Proof will be releasing limited-time tiki inspired beers on tap, tiki cocktails, and tiki glass give aways. There will be food for purchase and live music to sway too.



Hiking Across Florida

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins 11:00 a.m.

Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: $4.00-$6.00

What you’ll get: Enjoy a discussion with five-time Florida Trail thru-hiker Eric – aka “Orange Blazer” – discuss his hikes across Florida, how he got into hiking, and his favorite local hikes. He will display his gear that he used to do his recent “yo-yo” of the Florida National Scenic Trail, 2,500 miles from Pensacola to the Everglades and back. Sign-ups are encouraged. Please call the park at 850-487-4556.



Tallahassee Farmers Market

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy

Cost: Free

What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.



Tallahassee Downtown Market

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee

Cost: Free

What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 am until 2 pm. You’ll be able to purchase fresh from the garden local produce an, fresh baked bread with jams, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists.



Satur-DIY Wood Workshop

Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J

Cost: Begins @ $39.00

What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.



Pop Up Event at Ology

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022, @ 1:00 p.m.

Where: Ology Brewery, 2708 Power Mill Ct.

Cost: No Cover

What you’ll get: The Thrifty Gypsee pop up event will happen at Ology. There will be many vendors with arts and vintage wares for purchase. Enjoy shopping, atmosphere, beer, food, and live music.



Family Crafternoon – Youth and Adult Projects

Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J

Cost: Begins @ $30.00

What you’ll get: Bring the whole family and join the AR Workshop to work on any wood or canvas DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. Register on-line.



Wine and the Blues

Date: Friday, June 24, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Wine House, 1355 Market St.

Cost: No Cover

What you’ll get: Blues Meets Girl will be playing at The Wine House live. Enjoy delicious food and sassy wines in a darling atmosphere.



31st Tallahassee Model Railroad Show & Sale

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Where: North Florida Fairgrounds, 441 Paul Russell Rd.

Cost: $10.00

What you’ll get: The Big Bend Model Railroad Association is celebrating its 31st Annual Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale. Approximately 40 vendors will showcase new and used model railroads. Products from LGB, Aristocraft, Lionel, American Flyer, Atlas, and more will be available bringing you the very best the area has to offer in model railroading and accessories.



Lizards, Skinks, and Salamanders

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, begins @ 10:00 a.m.

Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: $4.00-$6.00

What you’ll get: You’ll join park rangers as they discuss the lizards, skinks, and salamanders that inhabit Maclay Gardens. Check out some critters up close in small terrariums, and then wander through the native arboretum to learn about the habitats of these animals while looking for them in the wild. To register call: 850-487-4556.



Thursdays at the Theatre for Kids

Date: May 19-June 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Where: Railroad Village, 1872 Mill St.

Cost: $25.00

What you’ll get: Get your kid up and moving at “Thursdays at the Theatre” presented by Indaba Theatre & Associates Inc.! They will provide fun ways for kids to gain confidence and meet new people. During the time kids will learn different strategies to react to spontaneous scenes around them. Each week new scenarios, lessons, and fun games will be presented to keep them engaged.



Deathtrap

Date: June 9-26, 2022

Where: Theatre Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Rd.

Cost: $25.00

What you’ll get: Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college. DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

