Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Events Beginning June 14

By Lynsey Kirk
Tallahassee Reports
 5 days ago

Spider Man Trivia
Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No cover.
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your mad trivia skills.

Wonderful Wednesday
Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.
Where: Goodwood Museum, 1600 Miccosukee Trace
Cost: $5.00
What you’ll get: Wonderful Wednesday is the perfect event to gather and enjoy the summer weather with friends and family. This month Two Foot Level rocking out in the Carriage House with a performance to remember. Delicious food choices from great places around town and of course cold drinks and wine will be available for purchase.

Full Moon Paddle
Date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, begins @ 7:30 p.m.
Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $4.00-$6.00
What you’ll get: Watch the full moon rise over Lake Hall from your paddleboard or kayak! Join a park ranger for a moonrise paddle on Lake Hall. The park has three rentable kayaks available for $15 each or bring your own kayak/paddleboard. Space is limited. Sign-ups are encouraged by calling 850-487-4556.

Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your plethora of useful knowledge.

Mark Leadon Music Live
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: Hurricane Grill and Wings, 6800 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No cover.
What you’ll get: Live music performed by Mark Leadon. Enjoy cold beverages and hot wings while you jam to live tunes.

Saylor Dollar Live
Date: Friday, June 17, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.
Where: Lake Tribe Brewing Company, 3357 Garber Dr.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening of cold craft beer and hot tunes by Saylor Dollar! The band will have you swaying to the music in no time to kick off your weekend.

Night Shift Live
Date: Friday, June 17, 2022, begins @ 6:00 p.m.
Where: Hurricane Grill and Wings, 6800 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No cover.
What you’ll get: Live music performed by Night Shift. Enjoy cold beverages and hot wings while you start your weekend off right with the sounds of Night Shift.

Top Shelf Band Live
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 11:00 a.m.
Where: Tally Fish House & Oyster Bar, 6800 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Celebrate Tally Fish House two-year anniversary with brunch on the patio while you hear the tunes by Top Shelf Brand. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for purchase and other specials.

Tallahassee Antique & Bottle Show
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 9:00 a.m.
Where: North Florida Fairgrounds, 441 East Paul Russell Road
Cost: $3
What you’ll get: Dealers from throughout the southeast will be selling antique bottles, signs, advertising, southern pottery, tabletop antiques, fossils, vintage toys, estate jewelry, ephemera and much more.  If you have something you’d like to sell or find out more about, you can bring it with you and dealers will be glad to help.

Dog Adoption Event
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Where: Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Dr.
Cost: Free Event
What you’ll get: The animal shelter will have an adoption event on the lawn of the shelter grounds. Over 100 dogs of all ages and size will be available for adoption. Anyone interested are encouraged to follow the link above to preregister, though it is not required.

Proof Brewpub Luau
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins @ 2:00 p.m.
Where: Proof Brewing Company, 1320 S. Monroe St.
Cost: Not Listed
What you’ll get: Join in the fun at Proof Brewpub for the Proof Luau. Proof will be releasing limited-time tiki inspired beers on tap, tiki cocktails, and tiki glass give aways. There will be food for purchase and live music to sway too.

Hiking Across Florida
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, begins 11:00 a.m.
Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $4.00-$6.00
What you’ll get: Enjoy a discussion with five-time Florida Trail thru-hiker Eric – aka “Orange Blazer” – discuss his hikes across Florida, how he got into hiking, and his favorite local hikes. He will display his gear that he used to do his recent “yo-yo” of the Florida National Scenic Trail, 2,500 miles from Pensacola to the Everglades and back. Sign-ups are encouraged. Please call the park at 850-487-4556.

Tallahassee Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 am until 2 pm. You’ll be able to purchase fresh from the garden local produce an, fresh baked bread with jams, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists.

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.

Pop Up Event at Ology
Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022, @ 1:00 p.m.
Where: Ology Brewery, 2708 Power Mill Ct.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: The Thrifty Gypsee pop up event will happen at Ology. There will be many vendors with arts and vintage wares for purchase. Enjoy shopping, atmosphere, beer, food, and live music.

Family Crafternoon – Youth and Adult Projects
Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $30.00
What you’ll get: Bring the whole family and join the AR Workshop to work on any wood or canvas DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. Register on-line.

Trivia Night
Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: World of Beer Tallahassee, 830 E Lafayette St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Enjoy cold brews and good food while you impress your friends with your plethora of useful knowledge.

Wine and the Blues
Date: Friday, June 24, 2022, begins @ 7:00 p.m.
Where: The Wine House, 1355 Market St.
Cost: No Cover
What you’ll get: Blues Meets Girl will be playing at The Wine House live. Enjoy delicious food and sassy wines in a darling atmosphere.

31st Tallahassee Model Railroad Show & Sale
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
Where: North Florida Fairgrounds, 441 Paul Russell Rd.
Cost: $10.00
What you’ll get: The Big Bend Model Railroad Association is celebrating its 31st Annual Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale. Approximately 40 vendors will showcase new and used model railroads. Products from LGB, Aristocraft, Lionel, American Flyer, Atlas, and more will be available bringing you the very best the area has to offer in model railroading and accessories.

Lizards, Skinks, and Salamanders
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, begins @ 10:00 a.m.
Where: Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park, 3540 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $4.00-$6.00
What you’ll get: You’ll join park rangers as they discuss the lizards, skinks, and salamanders that inhabit Maclay Gardens. Check out some critters up close in small terrariums, and then wander through the native arboretum to learn about the habitats of these animals while looking for them in the wild. To register call: 850-487-4556.

Tallahassee Farmers Market
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Where: 2904 Kerry Forest Pkwy
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: The Tallahassee Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of locally grown products. It is a Year-Round Market with over 25 vendors with a wide selection of items for sale.

Tallahassee Downtown Market
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Where: Ponce de Leon Park, Downtown Tallahassee
Cost: Free
What you’ll get: Wake up to some Tallahassee goodness this Saturday at the Tallahassee Downtown Market from 10 am until 2 pm. You’ll be able to purchase fresh from the garden local produce an, fresh baked bread with jams, and unique arts and crafts hand made by local artists.

Satur-DIY Wood Workshop
Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $39.00
What you’ll get: Join the AR Workshop to work on any wood DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. BYO wine or beer to sip and enjoy during the workshop. Register on-line.

Family Crafternoon – Youth and Adult Projects
Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste. J
Cost: Begins @ $30.00
What you’ll get: Bring the whole family and join the AR Workshop to work on any wood or canvas DIY projects offered. Choose any project from the list on the website. Then in the workshop you’ll have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors. Register on-line.

31st Tallahassee Model Railroad Show & Sale
Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Where: North Florida Fairgrounds, 441 Paul Russell Rd.
Cost: $10.00
What you’ll get: The Big Bend Model Railroad Association is celebrating its 31st Annual Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale. Approximately 40 vendors will showcase new and used model railroads. Products from LGB, Aristocraft, Lionel, American Flyer, Atlas, and more will be available bringing you the very best the area has to offer in model railroading and accessories.

Thursdays at the Theatre for Kids
Date: May 19-June 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Where: Railroad Village, 1872 Mill St.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Get your kid up and moving at “Thursdays at the Theatre” presented by Indaba Theatre & Associates Inc.! They will provide fun ways for kids to gain confidence and meet new people. During the time kids will learn different strategies to react to spontaneous scenes around them. Each week new scenarios, lessons, and fun games will be presented to keep them engaged.

Deathtrap
Date: June 9-26, 2022
Where: Theatre Tallahassee, 1861 Thomasville Rd.
Cost: $25.00
What you’ll get: Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college. DEATHTRAP provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Tallahassee Reports

City Commission to Address $145 Million in Proposed Private Investment at Tallahassee Airport

It appears that the City of Tallahassee’s marketing efforts of available land around the Tallahassee Airport is about to bear fruit. The agenda for next week’s city commission meeting has two items that seeks approval from elected officials to allow city staff to commence negotiations with private companies that are proposing a $145 million in […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission Meeting Briefs June 14

During the Leon County Board of County Commission meeting on June 14th, the Board heard an update on the preparations taken by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office HOST program. The Assistant Sheriff informed the county that the HOST program launch date is June 20th. Commissioners unanimously approved additional funding for the Tallahassee-Leon County Commission on […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Alex Stemle to Run for Leon County School Board

Alex Stemle has told Tallahassee Reports that he plans to run for the Leon County School Board District 4 seat. The qualifying period for the seat ends on Friday, June 17. Stemle ran against incumbent Dee Dee Rasmussen in 2020 and lost 60.6% to 39.3%. Early this year, Rasmussen resigned due to health reasons. During […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Florida’s 3rd Grade Reading Scores Show Troubling Trend

Florida’s latest third-grade reading scores report has shown only one-quarter of students are able to read proficiently. The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Education were released recently, numbers which indicate students are struggling across the state, based on their performance on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA). The state education department defines “proficiently” as scoring a four or […]
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

TMH Board of Directors Approved by City Commission

During the city commission meeting on June 8th, the commissioners approved the Board of Directors of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, Inc. (TMH) new members of the TMH Board of Directors. According to the report, because the city owns certain land, buildings, and other assets of TMH, the lease agreement between the City of Tallahassee and TMH […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Briefs: June 8, 2022

Provided below are news brief from the June 8, 2022 Tallahassee City Commission meeting. –The City Commissioners heard a report on the city’s annual audit report for the 2021 fiscal year. The audit was completed by MSL, P.A., an external auditor. The audit’s result was an “Unmodified Opinion,” the highest opinion that auditors can express […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Schools Names New Principals

In a press release, Leon County Schools announced administration changes at several schools. Listed below are the changes provided to local media outlets. Leon County Schools Names New Principals for 2022-2023 School Year Six schools will begin the 2022-2023 school year with new leadership and one school will transition to new leadership in June. The […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Manny Joanos Files for Leon County Commission District 2

On Wednesday, June 1st, former Leon County Commissioner Manny Joanos filed to run for District 2’s vacant seat after County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away on May 28th due to complications from long COVID. Joanos currently serves as the coordinator for public relations at Lively Technical Center. He previously served as a Leon County School […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

City Approves 750K for Final Phase of Market District Project

On Wednesday, June 8th, elected officials unanimously approved a $750,000 contract with George & Associates, Consulting Engineers, Inc. for Phase III of the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project during the Tallahassee City Commission meeting. TR has previously reported on this project. The City and Blueprint are responsible for the Market District Multi-Purpose Stormwater Project. The […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Lake Munson is Closed Due to Toxic Algae Blooms

On May 25, 2022, the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) issued a health alert to area residents, warning them not to go in the water at Lake Munson after finding toxic algae on the water. The warning caused Leon County to close the boat ramps and stop all fishing. According to the FDOH, the algae […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

John Dailey Wins NEBA Mayoral Debate

The Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates (NEBA) hosted a Tallahassee mayoral debate on Tuesday at the Capital City Country Club. Approximately 170 people attended the forum which lasted about an hour and featured four candidates, which included current Mayor John Dailey, current Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, Michael Ibrahim and Whitfield Leland. The straw […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahasseeans to Remember on Memorial Day

The following was submitted by a Tallahassee Reports subscriber: Memorial Day is a national holiday to honor those who died in combat in defense of America and will be observed this year on Monday, May 30th.  There were 116,000 military casualties in World War I, 400,000 in WW 2, 33,000 in Korea, 60,000 in Vietnam and 3,000 […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson Passes Away

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away this morning due to complications from long-term COVID. Provided below is the Leon County Commission press release: Lifelong Public Servant Jimbo Jackson Passes Away Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passed away this morning surrounded by his wife, children and close family. A lifelong public servant, educator, and leader, […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

The Growth Debate Continues with Votes on Southside Development

City Commission Split 3-2 on Southside Development On April 12, the Leon County Commission and the Tallahassee City Commission held a public hearing to consider the next step in addressing proposed comprehensive plan amendments which would allow for three major housing developments in the southeast section of Leon County. The comprehensive plan serves as a […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

LCS Releases Semi-Annual Construction Report

Provided below is the semi-annual report on the status of completed, current, and planned Leon County School Board construction projects for the period ending February 28, 2022. The major completed projects include a $1.3 million exterior plaster replacement at Conley Elementary School. The major current projects include $40 million in new construction at Rickards High […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

LCS Meeting Briefs May 23rd, 2022

Listed below are notes from the May 23rd, Leon County School Board meeting._____ During the Leon County School Board meeting on May 23, 2022, the Board recognized Joshua Shelley, a senior at Chiles High School who won the state championship in the high jump. In the fall, Shelley will be attending Florida State University on […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
