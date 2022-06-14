ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Chase McClung ready for Concord

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LahGg_0gA80Cdf00

Greenbrier West utility baseball player (shortstop, pitcher) Chase McClung will play baseball for the Concord Mountain Lions next spring after signing his national letter of intent.

McClung, who has played baseball since he was four years old, will major in health science and minor in business in his four years in Athens.

Baseball has always been a passion for the former Cavalier, and the game is his escape from everyday life.

“It’s always been a place to go take my mind off other things,” McClung said.

McClung had a pretty good feeling Concord would be his future home since he is big on family, and the school had a familial feeling to it.

“I chose Concord because when I got there for tour, it was so welcoming. They were like a family, and I could see that when I arrived for a visit from the coaches to the staff that work there,” McClung said.

“I had a few other colleges interested in me such as Bluefield, Glenville and Alderson Broaddus. I don’t really have a school that finished second. I was set on Concord, but the other schools were also great,” he said.

Getting ready to step in at the next level should be a seamless transition thanks to the incredible coaching he has had in his career, and those coaches are people he is very passionate about.

“I have been prepared by my coaches for the next level on and off the field,” McClung stated. “My dad took over the program this year and he has taught me to work hard and that will get you further than talent. My assistant coach Mike Goddard has been one of my biggest supporters since I was four years old, and he has done it all from sitting in the hospital with me to running on the field to hug me after a big game. He has taught me to be there for the people you are close to.

“Coach Price just got here but he is one of the coolest guys I’ve met, and I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me. Coach Osborne has taught me sometimes life is hard but there’s no reason to quit. All of my coaches have prepared me to the best of their ability for the next level and I love and thank them all,” McClung said with a smile.

While McClung will not be a student at Greenbrier West anymore, he definitely will keep the place close to his heart.

“What I’ll miss most about Greenbrier West baseball is the family, just how we had a bond that couldn’t be broken. Those guys will be my family for the rest of my life. My favorite memory is to be able to take the field with my brother, Braydon McClung, and my dad, Matt McClung, my senior year,” McClung said.

Concord fans will love the positivity McClung brings, and all he wants to do is prove his worth at the college level.

“Concord may not be getting the most talented kid or the most athletic, but they will get one of the hardest workers they have ever had. I will work my butt off for the role they give me, and I will continue to do so until my career comes to an end,” McClung said.

The post Chase McClung ready for Concord appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

2022 AACA Eastern Spring Nationals held in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you were not out and about in Beckley on Saturday, you definitely missed an “auto”-ly exciting experience. The Antique Automobile Club of America held the AACA Eastern Spring Nationals right here in Southern West Virginia. Car enthusiasts from all over the country headed down to our backyard to show off […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

The MacArthur Skating Rink: A Monument to Memories

MACARTHUR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The MacArthur Skating Rink building has been a fixture in Raleigh County for 70 years, and the structure stands as a testament to some of the most treasured memories in the lives of generations of residents. The now defunct establishment still stands at its Robert...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glenville, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
City
Athens, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Cabell; Calhoun; Clay; Fayette; Gilmer; Greenbrier; Jackson; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; Mason; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Pocahontas; Putnam; Raleigh; Roane; Summers; Wayne; Webster; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 384 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRAXTON CABELL CALHOUN CLAY FAYETTE GILMER GREENBRIER JACKSON KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MASON MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS POCAHONTAS PUTNAM RALEIGH ROANE SUMMERS WAYNE WEBSTER WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Power outages across Southern WV

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Multiple counties within our viewing area are dealing with power outages due to this afternoons storms. According to the American Electric Power Outage Map, four counties are dealing with more than 1,200 customers without power. These counties include McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, and Raleigh Counties. The...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concord#Cavalier
Hinton News

Greenbrier River overflows with color

Few things are as peaceful and resplendent as slowly floating along the Greenbrier River. The glistening water, gorgeous fauna, passing ducks and fish swimming below make for a delightful experience. Once each year, the Greenbrier is decorated with every color of the rainbow during Second Saturday's Color the River. Another successful event is in the books for 2022. Thousands of people from near and far came out to float the river on Saturday, June 11. Many helping hands went into making this event possible. According to Amy Richmond with the City of Hinton, multiple organizations and groups were involved. Event organizers...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Viewers share photos of storm damage

(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle accident shuts down I-64 westbound

UPDATE (5:38 p.m. June 18): The driver of the motorcycle is currently being transported by medical services. NITRO, WV (WOWK) — A motorcycle accident in Nitro has shut down two westbound lanes of I-64 on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle crashed around the 46-mile marker on I-64 westbound sometime after 5:00 p.m. […]
NITRO, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Where are the most power outages in the Tri-State?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With powerful storms coming through, you may wonder where the most power outages are? You can view here what county has the most. AEP is reporting these counties have more than 200 power outages as of 9:44 p.m. on Monday, June 13: West Virginia – 23,490 County Customer Outages Boone 667 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands. The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northwest to the southeast, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Raleigh, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Raleigh; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Raleigh County in southeastern West Virginia East central Wyoming County in southern West Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sophia, or 8 miles southwest of Beckley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beckley, Mabscott, Sophia, Crab Orchard, Dry Creek, Macarthur, Coal City, Shady Spring, Beaver, Daniels, Lester, Rhodell, Ghent, Glen Daniel and Josephine. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 28 and 43. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WFXR

Lesions found on bass in Jackson River; VDWR investigating

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is investigating reports of lesions found on smallmouth bass in the Jackson River. The fish have been caught in the past two weeks between Covington and Iron Gate. One Eagle Rock guide says of the 100 or so smallmouth his clients have caught in the past […]
COVINGTON, VA
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Fayette Gun Club

BECKWITH, WV (WOAY) – A local gun club right here in the heart of Fayette County wants to remind everyone that they are open and ready to instruct people on their basic shooting skills. The One Tank Trip takes us there to the Fayette Gun Club this week to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County. Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

Coonskin Pool opens to public for free

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be no admission cost to enter the Coonskin pool Thursday, June 16 or Friday June 17. In conjunction with the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation will open Coonskin Pool for free. “Due to the extreme heat, power outages throughout the area...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy