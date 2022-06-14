ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does ShopRite Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

By Josephine Nesbit
 5 days ago
ShopRite, a retail cooperative chain of more than 250 independently owned stores, accepts SNAP EBT as a form of payment at all store locations. You can use your EBT to purchase eligible food items in stores and for online grocery orders in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut and Pennsylvania .

Benefits are deposited into SNAP accounts monthly, and the accounts are linked to EBT cards. SNAP benefits can be used to purchase most food items, such as:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat

When shopping in stores, swipe your EBT card at the card reader and enter your PIN to purchase SNAP-eligible products. An alternate payment method must be used for items that do not fall under the SNAP program.

To make an online grocery order, you’ll need a ShopRite online account. Visit Shoprite.com or use the ShopRite mobile app and add your grocery items to your cart. During checkout, select “Pay Online” and select the “Place Order” button. Next, select “EBT SNAP” as the payment method to complete your order.

Before completing your order, make sure to click the “Reserve Pickup Time” or “Reserve Delivery Time” link at the top right of the page. No minimum purchase is required.

According to ShopRite, EBT funds will be withdrawn immediately and any refund adjustments will be made after your order is completed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Does ShopRite Accept SNAP Payments for Groceries Using EBT Food Stamps?

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

6 stimulus money programs you might qualify for in 2022

At the beginning of this year, it certainly looked like stimulus checks were going to be a thing of the past. A US Senator (Joe Manchin) had just signaled his opposition to continuing President Biden’s child tax credit checks, and that was that. Since then, however, states have taken up the mantle themselves, with one after another sending out localized stimulus checks and tax rebates.
INCOME TAX
