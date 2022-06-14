ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit man charged in torture, sexual assault of girlfriend

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0gA807JH00

A Detroit man has been arrested after his 22-year-old girlfriend was strangled with an extension cord, sexually assaulted and burned with a metal spatula.

He was arraigned Sunday on torture, criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, felonious assault and other charges, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Monday.

The 23-year-old man is accused of assaulting the woman on June 2 in a home on Detroit's eastside after she refused to give him the passcode to her cellphone.

Gasoline also was poured on the woman's body. She was beaten with a belt and threatened with a drill, the prosecutor's office said.

The woman eventually was able to escape and run to the home of a neighbor who called 911. Her boyfriend was arrested later the same day.

“The alleged horrific torture that our survivor suffered at the hands of the defendant will stop you in your tracks," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release. “If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, there is help for you."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Man convicted in fatal 2020 Detroit beating of prominent hair stylist

Detroit — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of a prominent hairstylist on the city's east side, officials said Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, of Detroit was convicted Tuesday of beating Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills on Feb. 11, 2020, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting on Outer Drive

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side. Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Convicted In Fatal Beating Of Popular Hairstylist Bashar Kallabat

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been convicted in the murder of a popular Birmingham hairstylist, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. | Credit: Detroit Police Department Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills. Pickett was convicted by a jury on June 14. He will be sentenced on July 13 before Judge Thomas Hathaway. On Feb. 14, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Pickett. A few days before that, on Feb. 11, police officers were dispatched to a motel in the 14700 block of East 8 Mile Road in Detroit. When officers arrived to the scene they found Kallabat and it was determined that he died from blunt force head trauma. The Detroit Police Department led an investigation which led to the arrest of Pickett. According to police, Pickett allegedly entered Kallabat’s hotel room, killed him, and took some of his personal belongings before fleeing the scene. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonious Assault#Sexual Assault#Domestic Violence#911#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Pontiac man turns himself in after fatally shooting another man, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10 turned himself in to Detroit police on Wednesday. A news release states that Tony Fong Woo III was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail after being arrested around 12:30 p.m. Woo was previously charged with assault with intent to murder, but after the victim died on Monday, the charge was upgraded to murder.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Man Shot, Killed In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Thursday morning in Detroit. Police say at about 6:30 a.m., neighbors in the area of Outer Drive and Meyers heard gunshots, finding a man in his vehicle. Police say no arrests have been made and are still investigating the incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Former Detroit Police Officer Sentenced To Prison For Bribery

(CBS DETROIT) — A former Detroit police officer is sentenced to 15 months in prison for taking more than $3,000 in bribes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal officials say Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit, accepted about $3,200 cash bribes over a two-year period “with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with his duties overseeing and running the Detroit Police Vehicle Auction.” The last bribe he accepted before retiring from DPD in May 2021. Jones pleaded guilty in November. He is also sentenced to two years of supervised release. “Every new police officer takes an oath to uphold our laws...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Suspect charged in hit-and-run of child

A man accused in a hit-and-run last week that injured a 6-year-old girl has been charged with a crime. Jonathan Ismael Beron-Martinez, 23, of Pontiac faces one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment. If convicted, he could be sentenced up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy