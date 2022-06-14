ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Wales national soccer team staff are boycotting Qatar World Cup over the country's anti-gay laws

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIMsC_0gA7zyUy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vytWl_0gA7zyUy00
A number of Wales' staff are boycotting the Qatar World Cup.

Getty/Shaun Botterill

  • Numerous staff of the Wales national soccer team are boycotting this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
  • They say they are doing so because of the country's stance on gay rights.
  • Being homosexual is illegal in Qatar and punishable by death.

Members of the Wales national soccer team staff are boycotting this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar because of the country's anti-gay laws.

Being homosexual in Qatar is illegal and punishable by death, and discrimination and violence against LGBT+ people is rife.

Qatar has insisted the 2022 World Cup is a "tournament for everyone." But in October, it proposed the introduction of tests to prevent members of the LGBT+ community from entering the country.

Noel Mooney, the head of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), told BBC Wales that the team plans to use the tournament as a "platform" to discuss human rights in Qatar, but some staff have opted not to travel there.

"They're not going to go to the tournament, which is absolutely their right to do so," he said.

"The vast, vast majority of people will go and understand also our position that it is a platform to try to improve life there and to have good dialogue on issues like human rights and migrant workers.

"So, we're looking forward to playing a full part in that and getting clarity on any outstanding issues for travelling supporters."

Wales qualified for its first World Cup since 1958 earlier this month when it beat Ukraine in a play-off.

After the match, some members of the Rainbow Wall, Wales' official LGBTQ+ supporters' group, said they would not travel to Qatar to support the team due to fears for their safety.

Mooney said the Rainbow Wall "will be front and center" of Wales' thoughts as it plans for this World Cup.

Speaking to Insider, the Rainbow Wall applauded the decision of those staff members who had opted to boycott the tournament.

"For us, this shows a real solidarity and clear message on the importance of making the World Cup a safe space for all," said the organization.

"Taking this stance show that they are committed to an inclusive and diverse footballing world where all are welcome."

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on November 21 when Senegal take on the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
travelnoire.com

The Black Expat: A Jamaican Living In Uganda

Meet Lysandra, a Jamaican living in Uganda in East Africa. While there are many similarities between island life in Jamaica and Uganda, there is much to learn too. From similar foods to culture shock, this Black expat has a wealth of knowledge and is sharing it all here. In this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Boycotting#Racism#Qatar World Cup#Botterill Numerous#Bbc Wales
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

NFL Stadium Getting Trashed Following World Cup News

On Thursday afternoon, the sports world learned the host locations for the 2026 World Cup. The United States, Canada and Mexico will share host venues for the beloved sporting event. In total, there are 16 cities that will be hosting games for the next World Cup. Among the cities in...
NFL
AFP

US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
RELIGION
The Independent

Thousands march in Bangladesh over comments about Islam

Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh’s capital on Thursday to demand the governments of Bangladesh and India officially condemn comments by two Indian governing party officials deemed derogatory to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.The march began at the country’s main Baitul Mukarram Mosque but was blocked by police as it headed toward India's Embassy, a few kilometers (miles) away.The protesters demanded that Muslim-majority nations boycott Indian products and cut off ties with New Delhi, and that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina publicly condemn the comments made earlier by the two officials in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Hasina...
RELIGION
AOL Corp

France announces capture of senior Islamic State figure in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) - France announced on Wednesday that soldiers from its operation battling Islamist militants in the Sahel region of West Africa had captured Oumeya Ould Albakaye, a senior Islamic State figure in Mali. The French Armed Forces ministry said Albakaye was captured by Operation Barkhane forces between the night...
EUROPE
Insider

Insider

460K+
Followers
29K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy