High temps create high demand on infrastructure

By Sean Moody
 5 days ago
Utility companies urged customers to conserve energy Monday as a heat wave set in throughout Central Kentucky.

“Right now, we're just looking at 3PM to 6PM, the peak hours, asking those customers to voluntarily reduce some of their usage,” said Harvey Couch of the Frankfort Plant Board.

The Frankfort Plant Board, as well as other utility companies across the state, get electricity from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO. MISO issued a capacity advisory Monday. Utility companies then began issuing notices to customers.

“With the temperatures so high, it's really about the demand, which is that everybody's using electricity at the same time, especially in that 3-6 period. That's why we're asking folks to just turn up their AC a couple, three degrees. If there's stuff that you don't need to do, like if you don't need to run your dryer or don't need to use your oven or those bigger appliances that use energy and put off heat, if you could just hold off on that during that sort of peak time of the day, those are things that make a lot of difference,” Couch said.

