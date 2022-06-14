ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heat wave continues

By Jim Caldwell
WKYT 27
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat & humidity will be back again today!. We are still a week away from the official beginning of Summer. No one told Mother Nature because we have plenty of Summer heat already out...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A chillier morning followed by another lovely day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday evening everyone! After a lovely day, we can go ahead and hit “Copy & Paste” for the forecast tomorrow!. This evening temps hold in the 60s with clear skies. Overnight we stay dry and temps drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. This could even break a record. Tomorrow is like a copy-paste forecast of today. Maybe just add a few more clouds. If you are celebrating Father’s Day or Juneteenth it is going to be lovely. It’s next week’s workweek when our next heatwave arrives. Temps on Monday are fairly seasonable in the mid-80s, but the humidity comes back. The good news is most of next week we stay dry! Tuesday we move back into the 90s and factoring in the humidity we feel again in the triple digits. This lasts into the rest of the week. Likely late Wednesday into Thursday rain chances return, which will help out on the oppressive temps... or at least try to!
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our heat wave is about to run out of steam as we head into the weekend with MUCH better weather taking shape. That’s the good news. The bad news? Heat returns next week, but the extent of it is in question. Let’s break down the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power as storm rolls across Central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people have lost power as a storm with lots of lightning rolled across Central Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Utilities outage map, about 4,200 customers in Lexington were without power at one point. There are also outages affecting around 1,500 customers just north/northeast of...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
WKYT 27

Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of volunteers met up on Saturday at the Kentucky River to help with clean-up. The annual river sweep has been a tradition for the past 25 years. After two years of COVID-19, crews were back on the water. “Unlike many cities, we have a lot...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

SoulFeast Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - SoulFeast Week is officially underway in Lexington. The organization kicked off the 10-day celebration with an event at the Lexington Mariott City Center. SoulFeast Week is in partnership with Black Soil. It highlights Black farmers, chefs and restaurants in central Kentucky. This is the second year...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

The 25th annual Stringbean Bluegrass Festival takes place in Jackson County

TYNER, Ky. (WYMT) - For 25 years, the Stringbean Bluegrass Festival in Tyner has been showcasing local and out-of-state bluegrass performers. “It’s just something that’s really good for this community and you know, to kind of come together around this music and everything and just to be a part of that and its just really special and really important,” said Derrick Shepherd, one of the performers at the festival.
TYNER, KY
WKYT 27

All 160 Horse Mania horses, foals in one spot for limited time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington right now. All 160 majestic horses and foals are at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate. You can preview the horses through Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Parking is $10. It’s the...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Summer Heat#Heat Index
WKYT 27

Survive the Night in Lexington benefits cancer patients

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be a long night ahead for those competing in Survive the Night. Dozens of relay teams take part in the event at Kroger Field. All of the proceeds from the race go to cancer patients in central Kentucky. It’s part of Ironcology started by...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK to host Kansas in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The SEC/Big 12 Challenge will be coming back to Rupp Arena for the first time since 2019. The SEC announced Thursday that Kentucky will be hosting Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, 2023. It will be fifth time the two teams have played in the event, including last season’s 80-62 win for UK in Lawrence.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cats, Jayhawks to square off in Rupp Arena this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky will host Kansas in Rupp Arena on Jan. 28, as part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, it was announced on Thursday. The meeting will mark the eighth time in nine seasons that the two winningest programs in college basketball will play each other. It...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Frankfort’s Juneteenth celebrations continue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A four day celebration to help people better understand the meaning of Juneteenth, hosted by Focus on Race Relations. A group working to bring people together and have conversations about race in Frankfort, Kentucky. “Better together. That’s what this is all about,” said President of F.O.R.R.,...
WTVQ

Crews fight large fire in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire crews spent more than six hours overnight battling a fire at a large building in downtown Harrodsburg. According to the Mercer County Fire Department, crews responded to calls for a fire at a business on Meriman Avenue near the Cogar Avenue intersection just before 8 PM on Wednesday night.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Abby Steiner wins Honda Sport Award for track and field

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky track & field senior sprinter Abby Steiner has been chosen as the winner of the Honda Sport Award for track & field, Chris Voelz, Executive Director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) announced on Thursday. Steiner was chosen by a vote of administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Finalists included Anna Hall (Florida), Jasmine Moore (Florida) and Camryn Rogers (Cal). “It’s a great honor to be selected as the track and field recipient of this award and to be nominated among so many other talented and strong women. A special thank you to my coaches, my parents, my teammates, and all the other people I have met along the way to get me to this point. It has been an honor to run track at Kentucky and be able to represent the Wildcats. Go Cats and thank you,” Steiner said. Steiner is coming off NCAA titles in the 200-meter dash and 4x400m relay last weekend, after winning the indoor 200m at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March. She now has the collegiate record in the 200m (21.80), which is the eighth fastest in American history and 21st fastest in world history. She also ran the third leg of the winning 4x400m relay, taking the Wildcats from fourth to first with a blazing 48.92 split to show off her #SteinerSpeed. The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 46 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup which will be presented during the live telecast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network on June 27, at 9 p.m. ET. “We are so proud of Abby, who is so deserving of this honor bestowed by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards,” Kentucky Track and Field Head Coach Lonnie Greene said. “Abby exemplifies ‘The best of the best in college athletics’ because of her commitment to greatness, not just as a world-class athlete, but also as a top-class person and leader. Abby is a record breaker, a role model and a leader. For her to be the first Kentucky Wildcat to win this prestigious award for the sport of track and field is even more of a testament to what a special student-athlete and person she is. Kudos to Abby and her amazing family, as well as Coach Tim Hall and our staff here.” In the collegiate record relay at SECs, Steiner ran a lightning-fast 48.72 seconds as the third leg, which set Alexis Holmes up to maintain the lead and get the collegiate record.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Juneteenth Forum in Frankfort to educate the public

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -The organization “Focus on Race Relations” held a panel discussion in Frankfort after hearing from local students earlier this week about racism going on in their schools. Vice President of the organization, Kristie Powe, moderated the panel. She said, “The purpose of F-O-R-R is to...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

UK HealthCare announces plans for new Lexington hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare has announced plans to build another hospital in Lexington. UK HealthCare announced Friday morning plans to enter a purchase agreement to initially acquire about 27 acres of property for approximately $20.3 million in the Hamburg development along I-75. We’re told the location is where...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lex police arrest two juveniles with firearms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an incident involving two juveniles carrying firearms Friday night. Officers received a call from an individual at around 11:30 saying that they were approached and threatened by two young people with firearms in the Tates Creek area. According to police, the suspects took...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington parents react to COVID vaccine approval for children under 5 years old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID vaccines will soon be widely available for Kentuckians aged six months to five years old. “We’ve had vaccines and they’ve been doing well for the older populations and now if you’re older than six months...they can get vaccinated and we can provide them some protection,” said Dr. Foxx, a Lexington physician.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy