Pedestrian killed in Cocoa crash

WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOCOA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a Cocoa crash Tuesday morning. Cocoa...

www.wesh.com

Related
WESH

FHP: 1 dead in Saturday morning ATV crash on SR417

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died and another was critically injured in a crash between two ATVs and an SUV along State Road 417 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP shut down the roadway near northbound mile marker 31 for several hours after the 1...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
UMATILLA, FL
WESH

FHP: Vehicle catches on fire in Volusia County on I-4

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol was at the scene of a vehicle fire that occurred in Volusia County. The fire happened around 6:38 p.m. in DeLand, troopers say. A Ford Explorer was headed westbound on I-4 near mile marker 123. A 59-year-old man from Winter Springs spotted...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Traffic Accident
WESH

OCSO investigating overnight shooting of 3 men on Landstreet Road

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff's Office found three gunshot victims after responding to reports of a shooting early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Landstreet Road near US 441 just after midnight Saturday morning where they located three men in their 30s each with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment by the fire department.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Lake County motorcyclist killed when his Harley-Davidson overturns

A Lake County motorcyclist was killed when his Harley-Davidson overturned Saturday morning in Umatilla. The 64-year-old Deland man was riding the 2006 Harley-Davidson at 10:41 a.m. eastbound on County Road 450 when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The motorcycle left the roadway and overturned on the grassy shoulder.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
WESH

Fire officials: Apopka house catches on fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A house fire was reported Saturday afternoon in Orange County. Around 2:59 p.m., the Orange County Fire Rescue Department says they responded to the scene in Apopka on Falcon Hill Drive. Smoke and fire was seen coming out of the home when firefighters arrived. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Three men shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday night, the Orange County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a shooting. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Landstreet Road. Deputies responded around 12:05 a.m. on Friday and discovered three men in their 30s who were shot. They were all...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

212 people rescued from ocean, Volusia County Beach Safety says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, 212 people were rescued from the ocean. Volusia County Beach Safety says they flew the red flag Saturday. They're preparing for an increased amount of visitors on Father's Day. Beach safety experts say they're anticipating rip currents Sunday and through the upcoming week.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

