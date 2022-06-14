ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The Morning News: Excessive Heat, Pet Safety, and Monkeypox

By Aaron Keck
chapelboro.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s news: amidst a heat wave,...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
animalfair.com

Hot Dogs! Summer Pet Safety Tips!

Memorial Day kicks off the official fun and hot summer season! Summer means outdoor activities for you and your pets to enjoy. Make the best out of the summer holidays with these helpful facts and tips!. 1. Heatstroke. Heatstroke occurs when normal body mechanisms cannot keep the body’s temperature in...
PETS
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
dogstodays.com

8 Signs of a Happy Pet Dog

For you dog owners, of course, it is very important to know some of the signs given by dogs through gestures. This is so that you can do the right treatment for your pet dog’s physical and mental health. Of course, you will easily know when your dog is under stress or depression. Usually, this will be marked by changes in appetite to become more aggressive or quiet.
PETS
dogstodays.com

What Is The Most Aggressive Breed Of Dog?

What was the first thing to come to your mind? If you thought “pitbull,” you’re not alone. Many people believe that pit bulls (and pitbull-type dogs) are inherently dangerous, but this isn’t true. And yet, time and time again, we hear warnings against having a bully breed as a pet for children, or we see people shy away on the street when the neighborhood pit shuffles down the sidewalk.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
People

U.K. Vets Suggest Pet Owners Stop Buying Bulldogs After Conducting Dog Health Study

Experts from the U.K.'s Royal Veterinary College are urging animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, French bulldogs, and pugs until breeding issues are addressed. Bulldogs are known for their flat faces, but this trait can cause these dogs lifelong pain and suffering, per a study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics. According to BBC, these findings are why the Royal Veterinary College experts behind the study are asking people to stop buying bulldog breeds. These experts are also dissuading social media users from posting, liking, and promoting photos of bulldogs online.
ANIMALS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
The Independent

Man found living in car with 47 cats in sweltering June heat

As temperatures climbed to over 90F in Minnesota, a man living in his car with his 47 cats was forced to surrender his pets to the Animal Humane Society.On Tuesday, authorities said that a man who had recently become homeless was found parked at a south-eastern Minnesota rest area with his nearly four dozen cats packed inside.A concerned officer tapped on the van’s window to inquire about his wellbeing after noticing that the sweltering heat outside, in combination with the humidity, was likely driving the temperatures inside the vehicle to near unliveable highs.“Unfortunately, with the heat yesterday he recognised...
MINNESOTA STATE
dogstodays.com

Here’s How Dogs Express Sadness

For dog lovers, having an active, cheerful, and cheerful dog is a joy. This can indicate the dog is in good health, both physically and mentally. However, not only humans; in fact, dogs can feel sadness. Various factors can cause a dog to feel sad. Starting from a new environment,...
PETS
Hampton Times

Local veterinarian turns 85, still helping pets

As a child, Don Shields always had an affinity for two things – pets and medicine. Years later, when it came time to pursue an area of study in college, becoming a veterinarian made perfect sense. It’s been about six decades since Shields embarked on a path that would...
PETS
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
People

New Data Shows Increase in Number of Pets Killed in U.S. Shelters for the First Time in 5 Years

U.S. animal shelters are experiencing a setback in their lifesaving efforts, according to new data. Best Friends Animal Society — an animal welfare organization dedicated to ending the killing of cats and dogs in shelters by 2025 — recently collected new data that shows in 2021, there was an increase in the number of shelter pets euthanized before they could find homes.
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

Chihuahua – Dog Breeds Information Details

Chihuahuas are a breed of toy dog, often called the world’s smallest dog. The Chihuahua is named for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. They come in both long- and short-haired varieties but all have large heads and eyes with alert expressions. These dogs were originally bred from small native desert dogs who roamed the vast deserts of North America for food, shelter, and companionship. Today they can be found anywhere on earth that humans live because they’re so easy to care for!
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy