ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

New community development could be coming to unincorporated Collier County

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pP0Tl_0gA7x94w00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A new community could be coming to unincorporated Collier County.

On Tuesday, county commissioners will discuss approving the Terreno community development.

It’s slated to bring more people into the area near the corner of Randall Blvd and Immokalee Rd.

The building company is Pulte homes, they say they have all the permits already.

Commissioners meet this morning and they’re expecting to adopt an ordinance allowing the Terreno community.

The land covers about 320 acres.

In total it would have 685 residential units and include all sorts of amenities for residents.

If approved this would allow the development, through the board of supervisors to manage and finance certain basic infrastructures, like water supplies, sewers, roads, and bridges.

Comments / 3

Related
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Road Widening Update from Lee County June 20, 2022

The following work activities are scheduled to occur, weather permitting. During the nighttime/overnight hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22, crews will be installing the signal arms over the roadway at Corkscrew Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway. Motorists should expect long delays as crews must close movements throughout the intersection during these times. Motorists are urged to use Alico Road during this work.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Obstacle filling positions with Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Finding affordable housing in Collier County has become an issue for filling positions with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office would like for the men and women to live where they protect and serve. However, it’s tough to do that since very little is available and what is available is incredibly expensive.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard; Broward; Charlotte; Collier; DeSoto; Glades; Hardee; Hendry; Highlands; Hillsborough; Indian River; Lake; Lee; Manatee; Martin; Miami-Dade; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Palm Beach; Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Sarasota; Seminole; St. Lucie; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 389 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD BROWARD CHARLOTTE COLLIER DESOTO GLADES HARDEE HENDRY HIGHLANDS HILLSBOROUGH INDIAN RIVER LAKE LEE MANATEE MARTIN MIAMI-DADE OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA PALM BEACH PASCO PINELLAS POLK SARASOTA SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Home Depot, Wawa, hotels, more planned for Alico Road, I-75 area

Over the past year, the headquarters for the cancer diagnostics company NeoGenomics, food distributor Scotlynn and the eye care facility of Dr. Jonathan Frantz all have been completed at the northwest corner of where Interstate 75 and Alico Road meet. All of that construction was just the tip of the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Development#Sewers#Unincorporated#Terreno#Pulte
gulfshorebusiness.com

Crisp & Green set to open July 9 in Collier County

Steele Brands announced its newest Crisp & Green restaurant will open July 9 at The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The restaurant is located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, Suite 150. Crisp & Green has 195 restaurants open or in development across 19 states. Crisp & Green’s plant-based menu features grain bowls, salads and smoothies. The fast-growing chain is operated by Minnesota-based Steele Brands, established by CEO Steele Smiley in 2016. That new restaurant-centric retail hub on the southeast corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard recently welcomed Skillets, I Heart Mac & Cheese and Fuji Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro, while Outback Steakhouse, South Street City Oven & Grill and Tacos & Tequila Cantina also are coming soon.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Warehouse, hundreds of apartments going up near Alico Road

We are seeing construction everywhere in Southwest Florida, from homes to warehouses, to shopping centers. If you drive along I-75 near Alico Road it’s impossible to miss the construction of 226 apartments, and nearby, a whopping 500,000 square feet of warehouse space is in the works, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Saltleaf development underway on Estero Bay

Developer London Bay started to build its newest addition to Bonita Springs, marking the beginning of a decade-long project. Saltleaf will be nestled on Estero Bay, just north of the Hyatt Coconut Point Resort. With plans to span 500 acres and hold 800 residences, it will be its own coastal community.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

NCH, Encompass Health to own and operate new rehabilitation hospital in Collier

Encompass Health Corp. and NCH Healthcare System announced Wednesday the intention to enter into a joint venture to operate a 50-bed, freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Collier County. Recently, the Board of Directors of NCH Healthcare System approved its investment in this collaboration with Encompass Health. The hospital is currently...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Worker dies at granite business in Cape Coral

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a worker’s death at a granite business in Cape Coral. Details of the incident were not released but OSHA described it as a “tragic incident.”. Cape Coral police were called to Ideas Granite Design at 1138 Pondella Road on Friday...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Restaurants opening across SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, foodies are in for a treat because new restaurants are opening in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Business colleague Tim Aten recently reported restaurants in SWFL to keep opening, even after peak tourist season ended. And this trend is not slowing down, especially in Naples and Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Preleasing available at Aspire Luxury Living in Cape Coral

For the past 10 years in a row, Cape Coral has been one of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the supply of new apartments has not kept pace. Luckily, a Chicago developer will soon be completing Aspire, a brand-new Class “A” apartment community with five apartment buildings totaling 319 units.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

FineMark National Bank opens second full-service location in Naples

FineMark National Bank & Trust opened its second full-service bank in Naples at 275 Eighth St. S. The 2,200-square-foot space resides on the ground floor of a building developed by Naples Redevelopment and designed by MHK Architecture and Planning. The nationally chartered bank and trust company opened its doors in 2007 in Fort Myers. It offers a full range of financial services including personal and business banking, lending, investment and trust services. FineMark employs more than 200 associates throughout its 12 locations.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in head-on collision on McGregor in south Fort Myers

A 27-year-old Lehigh Acres woman is dead following a head-on collision on McGregor Boulevard early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cypress Lake Drive in south Fort Myers. Troopers said the woman was traveling south in a sedan when she crossed the median...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle burglars do over $50K in damage at Cape Coral business

Cape Coral police are looking for unidentified vehicle burglars responsible for over $50,000 in damage done over the weekend to four vehicles belonging to a home repair business. According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s incident report, an officer went to Home Damage Doctor, located at 1009 NE 8th St.,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
25K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy