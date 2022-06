According to sources in Portugal, Arsenal's transfer window has been struck into life with the reported signing of 22-year-old FC Porto star, Fabio Vieira. According to reliable Portuguese source, Pedro Sepulveda, Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Portuguese champions to sign the midfielder for a fee of around €40m. Sepulveda also confirmed Vieira will be travelling to London in the next few hours to complete his move to Arsenal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO