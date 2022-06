Bitcoin is now trading at $21,000, down about $47,000 since last November when it neared $68,000. Prominent companies like crypto exchange Coinbase, after hiring aggressively all year, have turned to layoffs. Aiming to cut about 18 percent of the work force, Coinbase is basically undoing the hiring gains it made this year. Those laid off will receive at least 14 weeks of severance, with tenured employees receiving an additional two weeks for every year worked after the first.

