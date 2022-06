Whether you’re looking to soak in all this beautiful summer weather or catch a break from the heat with indoor shows in air-conditioned venues, there’s just about something for every taste this week. If you don’t already have Juneteenth plans, you’ll note two options below, as well as an early solstice pick. This weekend also concludes the fabulous Liquid Music season at the Parkway Theater, with a performance by Twin Cities-based violinist and composer Ariana Kim. Also listed here to entice you is stand-up comedian Hari Kondabolu, of Comedy Central and NPR fame, the AFROPUNK Live: Minneapolis festival, and a new project presented by Penumbra.

