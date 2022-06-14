ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Least 2 Indicators Show That Bitcoin Reached Bottom: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money...

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
Mike Novogratz Says It's Going to Take a While for Bitcoin and Ethereum to Recover

Barry Silbert Says He's Buying Bitcoin

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert has lifted the spirits of cryptocurrency bulls by announcing that he’s buying Bitcoin in a recent tweet. Silbert believes that the market has already reached “max pain.”. The crypto mogul has echoed MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, who recently doubled down on his...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for June 18

Elon Musk Facing $258 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting Dogecoin

Centibillionaire Elon Musk has been slapped with a $258 billion class-action lawsuit over his Dogecoin promotion, which was filed in Manhattan's federal court earlier today. Keith Johnson, the plaintiff, claims that he wants to represent the people who got burned by the meme cryptocurrency. Musk, the self-appointed “Dogefather, as well...
Cardano Is Seeing Institutional Inflows for Four Reasons: Community

Peter Brandt Predicts Ether May Collapse to $300

MicroStrategy's BTC Margin Call Is No Threat, But It Has Been Useful: Michael Saylor

Dogecoin Futures to List on Top U.S. Exchange: Details

BREAKING: Three Arrows Capital Considering Bailout

Is the Restoration of the AEX Imminent After the 36-Hour Life-And-Death Crisis Following the Suspension of Coin Withdrawal?

Recently AEX Global has been in turmoil, during the 9th anniversary events there was a problem with medium and long term capital commitment and short term capital withdrawal. This made headlines in the crypto market for a while, and millions of users were bombarded with various messages. People could not help but worry if the 9th anniversary would be the last anniversary before it ran away? But AEX Global is a 9 year old exchange after all, and it has seen the ups and downs of a group of players. Some users believe that AEX, which has a wealth of experience in going through bull and bear phases, has only had to deal with a few minor problems. Around 6 a.m. GMT on June 16, founder Tame Huang announced on Twitter that a solution would be found within 36 hours and a live global broadcast would be launched on AEX Global's official Twitter on June 17 to interpret the incident.
Ripple Claims SEC Hides Flaws from Public, Cardano-Based Metaverse Unveils Staking Module, SHIB Beats FTT as Top 10 Asset: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. XRP lawsuit: Ripple claims SEC is attempting to conceal its flaws from public criticism. Ripple has released a three-page response to the SEC's submission of proposed redactions to the SEC's letter opposing Movants' motion to file an amicus brief regarding one of the SEC's experts. Ripple defendants had no objections to the SEC's decision to seal several exhibits in their entirety, including those containing identifying information about the expert. However, the company feels that the SEC “has not satisfied the standards in sealing off the documents.” Additionally, "the SEC has requested redactions of passages that demonstrate the weakness of the expert's analysis." These passages do not pose any safety risk but seem to target information that would reflect weakness in the SEC's case. In the meantime, the XRP community continues to keep its fingers crossed regarding the Hinman email issue.
Bitcoin's Drop Below Average Mining Cost Could be Disruptive for Market: Here's Why

218 Million XRP Wired by Anon Wallets and These Two Exchanges as XRP Is up 3.55%

Cross Staking Product Protects Crypto Investors from Losses of Bear Market

Ethereum Set to Undergo Another Major Upgrade on June 29; Here's What to Know

