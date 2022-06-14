At Least 2 Indicators Show That Bitcoin Reached Bottom: Details

Recently AEX Global has been in turmoil, during the 9th anniversary events there was a problem with medium and long term capital commitment and short term capital withdrawal. This made headlines in the crypto market for a while, and millions of users were bombarded with various messages. People could not help but worry if the 9th anniversary would be the last anniversary before it ran away? But AEX Global is a 9 year old exchange after all, and it has seen the ups and downs of a group of players. Some users believe that AEX, which has a wealth of experience in going through bull and bear phases, has only had to deal with a few minor problems. Around 6 a.m. GMT on June 16, founder Tame Huang announced on Twitter that a solution would be found within 36 hours and a live global broadcast would be launched on AEX Global's official Twitter on June 17 to interpret the incident.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO