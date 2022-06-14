ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Borrello to hold town hall meeting in Dunkirk

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator George Borrello will be hosting a town hall meeting this evening in the...

Juneteenth being observed on Monday

Juneteenth will be observed as a federal and state holiday on Monday. Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas and Dunkirk Housing Authority Executive Director Elizabeth Cardona have announced they will also honor Juneteenth as a paid holiday for all city and DHA employees. Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist also announced that the windows of the City Clerk's office will be closed on Monday.
DUNKIRK, NY
Borrello says discussions continue regarding Brooks Memorial's future

A local state lawmaker says talks continue with Governor Kathy Hochul's Office and the State Health Department over the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital. State Senator George Borrello, who was a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday, said the discussions are ongoing and have been productive. While not divulging many details, the Sunset Bay Republican did speak about some of the challenges in working out a plan...
DUNKIRK, NY
Rosas issues Juneteenth Weekend proclamation

Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas has proclaimed today through Sunday "Juneteenth Weekend" in the city of Dunkirk. The Juneteenth Celebration Committee will sponsor the 26th annual Juneteenth Celebration from today through Sunday at Memorial Park. This year's theme: "Together We Can Create Change." Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery and helps recognize the heritage and contributions of members of the black community.
DUNKIRK, NY
Borrello Says 'Historic' Infrastructure Funding Could Help Bring Amtrak Stop to North County

State Senator George Borrello says historic infrastructure funding from the federal government could help make an Amtrak stop in the north county a reality. Borrello spoke about the ongoing discussions during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. The Sunset Bay Republican says if infrastructure funding is used for an Amtrak stop, it needs to be used before the end of this year...
DUNKIRK, NY
Four Organizations Receive Grants from Westfield Fund

The Westfield Fund Board of Directors recently approved grants totaling $4,000 to be awarded to four Westfield organizations that are seeking to improve and strengthen the Westfield community. Priority is given to projects that demonstrate the potential impact and community benefit of the grant, programs representing innovative, efficient approaches to serving the community, and needs that are not being met by existing programs or services. Preference will be given to organizations that work cooperatively with other agencies to encourage efficient use of resources, eliminate duplication of services, and promote volunteer participation and citizen involvement.
WESTFIELD, NY
Chautauqua County's level of spread drops to low

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated its COVID-19 data tracker and it shows that both Chautauqua and Erie counties have dropped to a "low" level of COVID spread. Both were at a medium level. The Chautauqua County Health Department also reported this week that the number of persons hospitalized in the county due to COVID or COVID complications is 3.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Two home fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
BUFFALO, NY
Blood Arrested in Chautauqua County; Frewsburg Man Charged After Alleged Threats

Frewsburg Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Threat. A Chautauqua County man is under arrest following a domestic argument. Troopers were called to a home in the hamlet of Frewsburg for a report of an argument. According to a written release from the New York State Police the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Herzog of Frewsburg, allegedly "threatened to kill the victim several times."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Former McKinley HS principal Crystal Boling-Barton passes away

A longtime educator in the Buffalo Public School system, who reached a settlement in a lengthy dispute with the district and then retired just two months ago, has died. Crystal Boling-Barton's family confirmed her passing Wednesday in a written statement: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother Crystal Boling-Barton. She served 42 years in the Buffalo Public School System and was the Principal of McKinley High School. She began her career as a teacher and was able to reach a small group of students, but she had bigger goals. So, she went into Administration, so that she could help and reach even more students and she certainly did that. She loved her job and took it very seriously. She enjoyed the relationships she made over the years and those relationships include her colleagues and the students that she oversaw. She has achieved some extraordinary accomplishments throughout her lifetime and our entire family is very proud of her. She will be missed dearly. Thank you to everyone who reached out with their thoughts and prayers. We ask that you please continue to keep our family in your prayers and we also ask for privacy at this time."
BUFFALO, NY
Abandoned home in Tonawanda frustrates neighbors

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Most homeowners have to take care of their lawn. Caitlin Christopher is taking care of two. "How many times are we supposed to mow it when it's not our property? That's not why we pay taxes, we mow our lawn. It's not like it's an elderly person living there inside. I wouldn't mind doing that. But there's just nobody there," Christopher said.
TONAWANDA, NY
Frewsburg man charged after domestic disturbance

State troopers arrested a Frewsburg man after an investigation into a domestic disturbance that was reported late Thursday night. State Police in Jamestown say troopers charged 52-year-old Joseph Herzog with harassment in the 2nd degree after he allegedly threatened to kill the victim several times during an argument. Herzog was placed under arrest and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending centralized arraignment.
FREWSBURG, NY
Brocton man arrested after warrant check

A Brocton man was arrested this morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted a warrant check at a residence in the village. Deputies say 36-year-old William Petsch had a warrant for his arrest out of the Westfield Police Department for failure to register. Petsch was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the police department.
BROCTON, NY
Beach Hazards Statements issued for Chautauqua and southern Erie counties

The National Weather Service has issued Beach Hazards Statements for Chautauqua and southern Erie counties through Saturday afternoon due to strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Areas under a beach hazards statement are in light blue....
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
Troopers arrest Fredonia man following criminal mischief complaints

A Fredonia man is facing charges after an investigation into two criminal mischief complaints, including a road rage incident on Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott. State troopers arrested 42-year-old Rocco Delmonte on Wednesday, charging him with two counts of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, as well as harassment in the 2nd degree. The road rage incident in Ellicott was reported on June 8th, with Delmonte driving his Jeep and passing the complainant's vehicle in a no-passing zone. When both vehicles pulled over, Delmonte exited his Jeep and allegedly damaged the complainant's vehicle by kicking it, then began striking the passenger, who was still seated in the vehicle. Delmonte then drove away. The following day, troopers responded to a residence in the Town of Pomfret, where a complainant provided a video of Delmonte slashing her tire and a voice message stating that the other tires will be next, as well as damage to her residence. Warrants were obtained for Delmote after attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, but he was eventually located at a residence in the City of Dunkirk. He was then processed at SP Fredonia and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY
Gerry Woman Accused of Threatening Victim in Cattaraugus County

A Gerry woman has been charged with 2nd-degree harassment after State Police investigated a complaint at a residence in the Town of Cold Spring on Monday. Troopers say 40-year-old Angela Blood arrived at the residence, struck the victim in the face, and threatened the victim's life. Blood was issued an appearance ticket directing her to appear in Cold Spring Town Court in July.
GERRY, NY

