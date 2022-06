As many know, a bear market is a fall in the value of cryptocurrencies by 20% or more. This is what is currently happening in the crypto market, sparking a crypto crash. This trend is often followed by a bull market which sees cryptocurrencies rise back to their normal price and even exceed the price they were at before the bear market. This begs the question of whether now is the best time to invest. Established cryptos like IOTA (MIOTA) have been hit hard in the bear market but show promising signs of recovery. CashFi (CFI) is a new cryptocurrency set to release in September. Maybe this new and innovative cryptocurrency is what the market needs.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO