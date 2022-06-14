ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Yuba City Man Takes Plea Deal in Deaths of Mother and Daughter

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yuba City, CA) – A Yuba City man, 26-year-old Chase Hammonds, accepted a plea deal yesterday in the deaths of 55-year-old Cary Ojeda and her daughter,...

FOX40

Roseville police: Man arrested in connection with ‘suspicious death’

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said they arrested Ryan Bacon in connection with a “suspicious death” at a home on Wednesday.  At around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, the Roseville police and fire departments responded to reports of a man down inside a home on Loretto Avenue near Frances and Santa Clara drives.  Police said life-saving […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Plywood Thieves Arrested For Stealing Over 70 Sheets Worth Almost $3,000

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, three men were arrested for stealing 74 sheets of plywood from a construction site located near Nisenen Valley Drive, said the Lincoln Police Department. The three men were seen loading the stolen plywood into a white Ford pickup and a black Ford pickup with an attached trailer. An officer located both suspect vehicles at Twelve Bridges Drive and Sierra College Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. When one of the vehicles attempted to flee, the officer alerted another officer who pulled them over near Highway 193 and Sierra College Boulevard. The suspects were identified as 38-year-old Omar Alejo of Sacramento, 35-year-old Oscar Guillen of Sacramento, and 35-year-old Jose Loya-Carlon of Sacramento. In total, the three men stole 74 sheets of plywood for a total value of $2,960. The plywood was recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from.
LINCOLN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teens Accused Of Brandishing Firearms In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several teenagers were arrested for brandishing stolen handguns near 21st Street and Florin Road in Sacramento, said the Sacramento Police Department. After receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a group of teens brandishing firearms, a Sacramento Police Department helicopter was dispatched. Officers say they observed two individuals matching the descriptions run into a backyard. Officers safely contacted and detained the individuals who were both found to be 18-year-old men. Two discarded handguns were also discovered, one of which had been reported stolen. Both suspects were determined to be prohibited from possessing firearms and were booked for additional related offenses at the Sacramento County Main Jail.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pollock Pines Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Hitting And Killing Camino Teen

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in the El Dorado County town of Camino has been sentenced to state prison. On Wednesday, an El Dorado County judge sentenced Anthony Smith, 23, of Pollock Pines to 16.5 years in prison for the February 8, 2022 crash that killed a 14-year-old girl.  (credit: GoFundMe for Julianna Abballo) At the time, Julianna Abballo of Camino was walking along the road with her friend in Camino when Smith, whose blood alcohol level was over 0.15% at the time, drove over the fog line on the road and hit Abballo, killing her. He then drove away. Hours later, he turned himself in at the CHP office in Placerville. Prior to the crash, Smith had recently been arrested on suspicion of DUI. As part of a plea deal, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in the death of Abballo.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.  Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.  The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested On Battery And Stalking Charges In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man was arrested in El Dorado County for battery and stalking charges, authorities said Thursday. Jesse Okamoto, 34, of El Dorado Hills, was arrested Wednesday and booked into a local jail on charges of harassing and assaulting female pedestrians in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are asking anyone who has experienced harassment from Okamoto to contact the department.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Men died from fentanyl, meth overdose at Chico's Community Park in May

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death after two men were found dead at the Chico Community Park last month. The autopsy report says Thomas Albritton, 53, and Corbin Clover, 49, died from an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police responded...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Sacramento Shooting That Left DJ Gio, Another Person Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have identified and arrested a suspect in the April shooting that left a Sacramento-area entertainer dead. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10 along Amelia Earhart Avenue. Sacramento police said officers responded to the area to investigate a reported shooting and found two victims. Both people were soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Family and friends have since identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario. Under the name DJ Gio, Rosario was described by friends and acquaintances as a well-known entertainer in Sacramento. On Thursday, Sacramento police announced that detectives and SWAT officers had served search warrants in Vallejo in connection to the shooting investigation. Police also said that a suspect in the homicide had been identified as 22-year-old Nigel Robinson. Robinson was arrested at one of the places where officers served search warrants on Thursday. He has since been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No information on what may have led up to the shooting has been detailed by authorities yet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Two Sacramento firefighters died while on duty. It took years of work by a current service member to have them recognized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento Fire Department firefighters from decades past will get their names added to the California Firefighters Memorial  outside of the State Capitol thanks to the years-long effort of a current Sacramento Fire Captain. For the last four years,Captain Christopher Harvey has dug through old records to prove that the deaths […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Solo crash in Solano County leaves motorcyclist dead

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A motorcyclist has died in a solo crash on Thursday evening in Solano County. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Lopes Road, south of Marshview Road in Solano County at around 7:28 p.m. on Thursday. CHP says the rider was travelling southbound...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

14-year-old attempted murder suspect appears in court Wednesday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The defense was given another two weeks to finish the mental health examination for the 14-year-old charged with attempted murder following an attack at the Chico High track, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The teen was arrested after a 71-year-old woman was found with severe...
CBS Sacramento

Cause Of Death Released In Case Of Body Found At Marysville Recycling Center

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities have now released the cause of death of the man whose body was found in a Marysville recycling center in April. Ron Lamp’s body was discovered at the Material Recovery Facility along N. Levee Road back on April 26. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, based on where Lamp was found, it appeared that the body had been brought in by a cardboard-recycling truck. Exactly when the body arrived – and where it was picked up – is unclear, but investigators believe it arrived at the recycling center sometime during the previous week. An autopsy on Lamp has found that his cause of death was “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck,” the sheriff’s office says. A toxicology report also showed that Lamp had been under the influence of a controlled substance. Lamp was a resident of Magalia, the sheriff’s office says.
MARYSVILLE, CA
FOX40

Family speaks out after 88-year-old woman scammed

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — An elderly woman from Auburn is out thousands of dollars after falling for a scam, but with the help of some friends and law enforcement, one of the people responsible has been caught. “It’s really sick. They play off the emotion of the elderly,” Robert Barringer, the victim’s son, said. Barringer’s […]
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating a homicide that began as a shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are currently investigating a homicide in the area of Ponderosa Lane and Lindley Drive, according to police. Police said that officers responded to a call at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday of a shooting in the area of Lindley Drive and Ponderosa Lane where they found that a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Cars Involved In Crash, 1 Crashes Into Arden-Arcade Home In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A car crash involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a home in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood early Friday morning. In the early hours of Friday morning, on the 1200 block of Shadowglen Road, residents were woken up by a car crashing into a home. According to a preliminary investigation by police, one of the drivers may have driven past a stop sign and hit the other car, sending it into the house. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Sacramento Taco Shop Broken Into Twice In 3 Days

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A south Sacramento restaurant has been broken into twice over the past three days. The owner of Super Taco says his restaurant was burglarized over the weekend. He was then hit again on Tuesday. “[It’s] just surprising that this would happen. Pretty concerning to me,” Julian Cervantes said. Cervantes estimates repairs will cost about $15,000. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglaries.

