A Marriage Story

By Alan Siegel
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 1

purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
The Ringer

Celebrating ‘A Bug’s Life,’ Pixar’s Hidden Classic

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star reprising role in new movie

Miranda Otto is returning to Middle-earth to voice Éowyn for the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated movie. The Warner Bros film, titled Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, will see Otto's Shieldmaiden of Rohan serve as the narrator. She'll be joined by the likes of Succession's Brian Cox and Gaia Wise (via Deadline).
Person
Ed Asner
Person
Pete Docter
The Ringer

‘Spiderhead’ and the Five Netflix Movies That Matter

It’s real and it’s here. Chris Ryan joins Sean to discuss Netflix’s new sci-fi drama Spiderhead. Then they discuss Netflix’s challenges as a movie studio in 2022 (1:00). Finally, Spiderhead screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick discuss with Sean how they came to adapt a George Saunders short story and their careers (56:00).
Hypebae

The Eery Truth About Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Relationship

With the recent release of the film Elvis, fans have been taking a trip down their fav’s memory lane. Unfortunately for some, one Twitter user came across a Barbara Walters interview with the late Elvis Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley. The Twitter thread breaks down key components of...
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Louis Vuitton Dress Jennifer Connelly Wore At Cannes—She Hasn't Aged A Day!

While there have been plenty of memorable looks at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival this season, Jennifer Connelly‘s shimmering, silvery, off-the-shoulder Louis Vuitton gown certainly stood out! The Top Gun: Maverick star, 51, promoted her new film and graced the festival’s red carpet in a custom-made dress with stunning metallic silver threads.
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Miley Cyrus At NBCUniversal Upfront Events

Singer Miley Cyrus attended the NBCUniversal Upfronts with a performance in NYC last week. During the event she sang “Wrecking Ball” and Madonna’s “Like A Prayer”. She will also be back on NBC for her New Year’s Eve Party special that did very well last year. I loved the red silk vintage dress that she wore it looked lovely on her and the black shades! I have details on what she wore inside, check it out, love Miley!
SFGate

SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition

SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
