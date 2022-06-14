ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee police investigating homicide of 14-year-old girl

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl. The victim was identified by the Milwaukee County...

cbs58.com

Comments / 6

Nameless
5d ago

Whoever is responsible for this must be so proud. A 14 YEAR OLD... you gotta be kidding. RIP Little one.

Reply
8
Frank27
5d ago

wow get killed just before curfew,is this curfew stopping crime or just protecting Downtown?

Reply
4
 

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: 1 injured near 12th and Walker

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 12th and Walker around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18. A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing and police continue to seek suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Shooting leaves 3 injured, 1 critically

3 people are recovering after a triple shooing on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side district. Police responded Saturday morning around 2:40 am to the scene near Arlington Place and East Brady street (1300 block). An investigation from police shows a man in a vehicle fired and struck 3 victims who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double homicide near 37th and Hadley streets Friday night. Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man were killed. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

39th and Hadley homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side Saturday, June 11. Prosecutors say Quantae Hines, 39, fired shots into a car near 39th and Hadley. He allegedly knew one of the people in that car. Police responded to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Two killed in Milwaukee; 96 homicides so far in 2022

MILWAUKEE — Two more killings in Milwaukee have brought this year’s total number of homicides to 96 — a pace far worse than even last year’s alarming figure. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that an 18-year-old old man and a 20-year-old were killed Friday night in Sherman Park. Police have not disclosed how the men died. Autopsies are planned. Two other people died in killings within the previous 24 hours. The 96 homicides so far in 2022 compares to 77 at this time last year. By the end of 2021, a record 197 people were killed in homicides.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 3 dead, 6 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least seven separate shootings Friday, June 17. One person was shot and killed, and six others were wounded in the shootings. Two men also were killed, the nature of their deaths is still under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects. 36th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee triple shooting: 1 dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead. It happened near 16th and Burleigh streets around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man died. A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot while walking near 60th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 17 near 60th and Silver Spring. It happened at approximately 8:20 a.m. Police say the victim was walking when shots were fired, and he was struck. The victim, a 62-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 3 death investigations, causes unknown

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three separate incidents in which people were found unresponsive and pronounced dead Thursday morning, June 16. All three of the deceased were found within a span of less than 30 minutes at three different locations. In each incident, police said the deaths "do not appear suspicious at this time."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Four people shot, two killed in 9 hours in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Four people were shot and two died in a span of nine hours in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened Thursday night near 16th and Burleigh streets. Three people were shot there, one of them died. The second shooting happened Friday at 37th Street and Brown. Family learned...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Medical examiner's office investigating 2 probable heat-related deaths

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it was investigating two heat-related deaths on Wednesday. A 39-year-old woman, Erica Fitzgerald-Singh, was found in her home Tuesday night near 41st Street and Mill Road. The ambient indoor house temperature was 88.2 degrees, and her body temperature upon admission...
MILWAUKEE, WI

