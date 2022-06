A Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body in an apartment dumpster will be in court next week for a hearing. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. They lived on Amelia, south of the Business Loop. Columbia Police found Megan’s remains in 2019, after searching the city’s 100-acre landfill for days.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO