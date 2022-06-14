ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drug murder brings 74 – year term in prison

Cover picture for the articleA Fulton man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after...

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
COURT GRANTS MOTION TO PUSH BACK MURDER TRIAL

During a proceeding on Monday, June 13, the court granted a 44-year-old murder suspect’s motion to delay his jury trial. Charged with murder and other felonies, a Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County will now not go to trial until next year.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
Murder suspect brought back to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A suspect charged in a 2020 murder who was arrested in Las Vegas is in the Boone County jail Thursday night. Maurice Banks is charged with three felonies in connection with the death of Jermaine Spain in November 2020. He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The The post Murder suspect brought back to Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center, autopsy to be conducted

Officials with the Missouri Department of Corrections announced an inmate of the Jefferson City Correctional Center died. Martin Spencer, 60, was serving a 30-year sentence for first-degree assault and second-degree statutory rape from McDonald County. He entered the Department of Corrections in October 2000. Officials pronounced him dead on Sunday,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For June 16, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the afternoon of June 12th, Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to a hit and run crash. Officers were told a 2009 BMW passenger vehicle was parked the previous night and was found damaged the following afternoon. The BMW was struck on the passenger's side rear end, damaging the bumper and the taillight. The case is under investigation.
SEDALIA, MO
Who are they? June 17 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
ILLINOIS STATE
BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
One dead in fatal car crash on US 54

A Jefferson City woman and an Eldon man were involved in a fatal car crash on US 54. Involved in the crash were Mary Chegwidden, 84, and Shaun McClure 40. The crash occurred at 3:17 pm Thursday, June 16. Officials said McClure's vehicle struck Chegwidden's vehicle after Chegwidden's failed to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO

