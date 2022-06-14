Creston Native Julee Cruise, Who Recorded Twin Peaks Theme Song, Has Died

Nancy (Rush) Davis, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Nancy Marie was born on January 1, 1949, in New Harmony, Indiana, the daughter of Elvis Frederick and Evelyn Ruth (Reeves) Rush. Nancy and her dad shared the same birthday so it was no wonder she was a daddy’s girl from the start. Growing up with five siblings there was always a battle for who got to ride in the front seat on the way to town, eventually always coming to an agreement that one got the front on the trip in to town and then they’d trade on the way home. They were a close family working together on whatever was needed around the farm. A highlight of the week was when they gathered all their pennies to get candy from the bread man. She learned how to sew at a young age and showed off many of her creations at local fashion shows. In the summer of 1961, the family moved to Atlantic, Iowa, for Elvis’ job in the cattle business. She attended Atlantic Community Schools and graduated from Walnut High School in the Class of 1968.

