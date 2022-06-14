ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston Native Julee Cruise, Who Recorded Twin Peaks Theme Song, Has Died

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(UNDATED) — A southwest Iowa native who sang the theme song for the early 1990’s hit T-V show “Twin Peaks” has died at the age of 65. Julee Cruise also appeared on Twin Peaks as a singer and was featured in both sequels. She recorded four solo albums and toured with the B-52s in 1992, filling in when singer Cindy Wilson took a break from the band. In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook she was retiring from performing due to systemic lupus. Her husband told the New York Times that Cruise had struggled with depression and her health and took her own life. Cruise was born in Creston.

Western Iowa Today

Second motorcyclist gets probation in drag racing death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October. The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. Crabb was sentenced to three years probation on May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April. Both men were charged after the Oct. 19 death of 37-year-old Kyle Houge. The three men were racing their motorcycles on Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck a median and crashed.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Authorities Release ID Of Man Who Drowned In Saylorville Lake Thursday Night

(Polk City, IA) — Authorities in Polk County have released the identity of the man who apparently drowned in Saylorville Lake Thursday night. A 911 caller told dispatchers a man who had been swimming near Cherry Glen Beach was struggling, went under, resurfaced, then went under, and never came back up. Rescue teams responded and recovered the body of 26-year-old Maximino Jarquin-Garcia of Ankeny about 90 minutes later. An autopsy will be conducted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says foul play isn’t suspected.
POLK CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic team Competes at State FFA Horse Judging

(Atlantic) The Atlantic FFA Chapter competed in the Iowa FFA Horse Career Development Event held at Kirkwood College on June 14. The Atlantic FFA Chapter team included: Callee Pellett, Colton Rudy and Joaquin Wailes. Their agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor is Mr. Eric Miller. Callee Pellett said, “I really...
ATLANTIC, IA
KIMT

Female duo to be sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women accused of selling a mix of heroin and fentanyl in Cerro Gordo County have pleaded guilty. Alyssa Hudon, 34 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to deliver heroin. Kiesha Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, has pleaded guilty to three counts of delivery of heroin.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Largest Food Pantry Sees Demand Rocket 68% From Last Year’s High

(Des Moines, IA) — After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45 percent increase in clients. But she says they felt a really large impact in May when “there was about a 68 percent increase.” The average SNAP benefit for individuals dropped from two dollars-65 per meal to a dollar-52. Webb says it’s straining all of their resources, but they’re “doing the best we can.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Police Searching For Person Who Fired Shot At Carnival

(West Des Moines, IA) — Police in West Des Moines are searching for the person who fired a gun into the air at a carnival Wednesday night. It happed just outside the West Valley Mall and was preceded by a disturbance in the crowd of carnival goers. No one was struck by the bullet, but the shot caused some people to panic and resulted in someone being trampled. That person suffered minor injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Davis Obituary

Nancy (Rush) Davis, 73, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic. Nancy Marie was born on January 1, 1949, in New Harmony, Indiana, the daughter of Elvis Frederick and Evelyn Ruth (Reeves) Rush. Nancy and her dad shared the same birthday so it was no wonder she was a daddy’s girl from the start. Growing up with five siblings there was always a battle for who got to ride in the front seat on the way to town, eventually always coming to an agreement that one got the front on the trip in to town and then they’d trade on the way home. They were a close family working together on whatever was needed around the farm. A highlight of the week was when they gathered all their pennies to get candy from the bread man. She learned how to sew at a young age and showed off many of her creations at local fashion shows. In the summer of 1961, the family moved to Atlantic, Iowa, for Elvis’ job in the cattle business. She attended Atlantic Community Schools and graduated from Walnut High School in the Class of 1968.
ATLANTIC, IA
WHO 13

Rescue crews find body of drowned individual at Saylorville Lake

ANKENY, Iowa — A water search and rescue was conducted at Saylorville Lake Thursday evening after a man went under water and never came back up. The Ankeny Fire Department and the Polk City Fire Department were dispatched to the Saylorville Lake Cherry Glen recreation area in the 4300 block of Northwest 94th Ave. at […]
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sharon Symonds Obituary

Sharon Symonds, age 76, of Hancock, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. There will be no services held. Survivors include her husband Tommy Symonds of Hancock, IA; children Perry Holmes of Hancock, IA; Deborah (Ron) Olsen of Hancock, IA; Kelly Holmes of Hancock, IA; siblings Clare Piearson and Ed Piearson. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.
HANCOCK, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize, Didn't Plan to Buy Ticket

(Clive, IA) -- A Des Moines man wins $300,000 from the "Win Big" scratch game. The Iowa Lottery says the man didn't plan on playing "Win Big" that day. 51-year-old Curtis Smith finished an overtime shift at a tire plant before stopping at a Des Moines Casey's at 4560 NE 14th Street. According to a press release from the Iowa Lottery, Smith says he attempted to purchase "Colossal Crossword" ticket, but it was unavailable. Smith bought a "Win Big" scratch instead.
WHO 13

One injured after shots fired at carnival in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a panic after shots were fired during a carnival outside Valley West Mall on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Police say there was a disagreement in the crowd and a suspect pulled out a gun and fired into the air. No […]
Western Iowa Today

Minor injuries in a van vs motorcycle accident in Creston

(Creston) One person was injured in a van vs motorcycle accident in Creston. The Creston Police Department says 20-year-old Brandon Hammons, of Creston, was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town & Country west on Howard Street and stopped at the intersection of Sumner. Hammons looked, but did not see a northbound Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by a 17-year-old male from Creston. Hammons failed to yield the right of way and started to go through the intersection and was struck by the motorcycle.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

Trial date set in Des Moines teen’s hit-and-run death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a Des Moines 14-year-old has pleaded not guilty in the case and will stand trial later this summer. Terra Flipping, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Police say she was driving the SUV that struck Ema […]
Western Iowa Today

Audubon softball coach reaches career win #100

(Audubon) The Audubon softball team posted a 2-1 day on Saturday with wins against Coon Rapids-Bayard and Panorama along with a loss to MVAOCOU. Wheeler coach Eric Borkowski got his 100th and 101st career victories. The tourney started with a 22-1 decision over Panorama. The Wheeler lineup slugged out fifteen...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

ABI Survey Shows Optimism Despite Economic Woes

(Des Moines, IA) — The latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s Quarterly Business Survey shows continued optimism among the 15-hundred organizations it represents. ABI President Mike Ralston says businesses are not wavering despite some tough economic conditions. And there was a surprise finding — 70 percent of businesses that responded to the survey say they’re planning to make a capital expenditure between July and September. Ralston calls that “huge” in the face of high inflation, the high cost of materials, and trouble getting materials on time. Ralston thinks some of the potential capital spending will be on robots to deal with worker shortages.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor Swears in Newest Police Sergeant

(Atlantic) Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett administered the Oath of Office to Sergeant Jimmy James at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Sergeant James joined the Atlantic Police Department in February 2022. He previously worked for the Perry Police Department and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy with the 127th basic in 1992. He stepped away from law enforcement and worked for The Sports Authority as a District Loss Prevention Manager covering the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio, and Montana.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Child dies following a traffic accident in Macedonia

(Macedonia) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 9-year-old boy has died following a traffic accident on Wednesday at approximately 7:30pm at the intersection of Main Street and Dye Street in Macedonia. The boy was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a motorcycle. Responding...
MACEDONIA, IA
