Last Thursday, the DNR received an anonymous tip about manure runoff from a field owned by one of the state’s largest feedlots that flowed into a nearby stream. The DNR investigated the tip and found manure runoff from a saturated field owned by Wendl Feedlot, just south of Carroll. The feedlot owner Brian Wendl was on vacation in Tennessee when the incident happened and drove 900 miles overnight when notified of the incident to oversee the containing and cleaning of the runoff.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO