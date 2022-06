Authorities in Livingston County are investigating a incident in which a fox may have been shot from a vehicle inside of the Chillicothe city limits. According to information released by the Chillicothe Police Department, the Law Enforcement Center received a call Wednesday morning in reference to a fox being shot from a roadway in the 1500 block of 3rd Street. The caller informed authorities that at about 11:30 Tuesday night they heard a gunshot outside of their residence and looked out the window where they saw an older red Ford Ranger with rust, sideways in the street facing their driveway. That vehicle then sped off.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO