Severe weather over. Outages, downed trees, damage remain.

Severe weather swept through Northeast Ohio overnight, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. With the threat of any additional severe weather now over, residents woke up to damage with downed trees and power lines.

STORM DAMAGE

One of the areas hit hardest by last night’s severe weather was Wooster Township. News 5’s overnight news tracker spent much of the morning documenting trees on homes and fallen trees on many roads.

Storm damage in Wooster Township

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation used a plow to clear US 30 and US 250.

At a home on North Jefferson Road in Wooster Township, between Rt. 250 and Old Lincoln Way, a tree fell on a home.

At a home in Wadsworth, a doorbell camera caught intense lightning.

Lightning show in Wadsworth

In Millersburg, at Skyview Ranch, fallen branches and trees blocked the main roads to the camp.

Courtesy of Skyview Ranch. Trees fell on cars at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio.

Courtesy of Skyview Ranch. Storm damage at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio.

"We have many trees down. Some of our staff homes were hit by fallen trees. Several cars on camp were crushed beneath fallen trees. Because of the wise and timely response from our ministry team, our campers were all safe and well cared for throughout the storm. Thanks for your patience with us while we get things cleaned up," Skyview Ranch said in a statement on Facebook.

POWER OUTAGES

FirstEnergy is reporting over 47,000 customers without power after overnight storms swept through the area.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson released the following statement:

Fortunately, the greater Cleveland area fared well during last night’s storm. Outages are minimal in the Cleveland/Akron/Youngstown areas. The hardest-hit area was Richland County, where we have about 33,000 customers without power. We also have about 8,000 customers without power in Marion County.Our crews have restored power to more than 20,000 customers who were impacted by the storms overnight. They continue working around the clock to restore power to about 45,000 customers in the hardest-hit areas of Richland & Marion counties. We are currently clearing hazards, like downed power lines, and assessing the damage.





AEP Ohio, which services our southern viewing counties, said that at the height of the storm, more than 155,000 customers were affected by outages.

Line, tree, contractor and support personnel are fully engaged with approximately 400 additional field personnel requested. Please know we’re committed to providing you estimated restoration times as soon as they become available. We expect to have restoration times for most areas by this evening and remaining areas tomorrow morning. Hard-hit areas can expect a multiple-day outage. Inclement weather may cause further damage and additional outages.

TRAVEL ADVISORIES

The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level Three roadway emergency due to hazardous conditions caused by storm damage.

