ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Severe weather over. Outages, downed trees, damage remain.

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVoRp_0gA7rZLF00

Severe weather swept through Northeast Ohio overnight, bringing damaging winds and heavy rain. With the threat of any additional severe weather now over, residents woke up to damage with downed trees and power lines.

RELATED: Photos: Wicked winds topple trees after overnight storms

STORM DAMAGE

One of the areas hit hardest by last night’s severe weather was Wooster Township. News 5’s overnight news tracker spent much of the morning documenting trees on homes and fallen trees on many roads.

Storm damage in Wooster Township

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation used a plow to clear US 30 and US 250.

At a home on North Jefferson Road in Wooster Township, between Rt. 250 and Old Lincoln Way, a tree fell on a home.

At a home in Wadsworth, a doorbell camera caught intense lightning.

Lightning show in Wadsworth

In Millersburg, at Skyview Ranch, fallen branches and trees blocked the main roads to the camp.

Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.
Trees fell on cars at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio.
Courtesy of Skyview Ranch.
Storm damage at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio.

"We have many trees down. Some of our staff homes were hit by fallen trees. Several cars on camp were crushed beneath fallen trees. Because of the wise and timely response from our ministry team, our campers were all safe and well cared for throughout the storm. Thanks for your patience with us while we get things cleaned up," Skyview Ranch said in a statement on Facebook.

POWER OUTAGES
FirstEnergy is reporting over 47,000 customers without power after overnight storms swept through the area.

A FirstEnergy spokesperson released the following statement:

Fortunately, the greater Cleveland area fared well during last night’s storm. Outages are minimal in the Cleveland/Akron/Youngstown areas. The hardest-hit area was Richland County, where we have about 33,000 customers without power. We also have about 8,000 customers without power in Marion County.Our crews have restored power to more than 20,000 customers who were impacted by the storms overnight. They continue working around the clock to restore power to about 45,000 customers in the hardest-hit areas of Richland & Marion counties. We are currently clearing hazards, like downed power lines, and assessing the damage.

AEP Ohio, which services our southern viewing counties, said that at the height of the storm, more than 155,000 customers were affected by outages.

Line, tree, contractor and support personnel are fully engaged with approximately 400 additional field personnel requested. Please know we’re committed to providing you estimated restoration times as soon as they become available. We expect to have restoration times for most areas by this evening and remaining areas tomorrow morning. Hard-hit areas can expect a multiple-day outage. Inclement weather may cause further damage and additional outages.

"Line, tree, contractor and support personnel are fully engaged with approximately 400 additional field personnel requested. Please know we’re committed to providing you estimated restoration times as soon as they become available. We expect to have restoration times for most areas by this evening and remaining areas tomorrow morning. Hard-hit areas can expect a multiple-day outage. Inclement weather may cause further damage and additional outages."

Click here for additional info on outages.

TRAVEL ADVISORIES
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level Three roadway emergency due to hazardous conditions caused by storm damage.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

AEP: Some without power until Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There are still approximately 8,000 AEP customers without power Saturday as the company says it continues its effort to restore power after severe storms six days ago. In an update, AEP said all customers should expect their electricity restored by 11:30 p.m. Monday, one week since the storms hit the area. […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WKYC

Much of Northeast Ohio still under a severe thunderstorm watch until Thursday night

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties throughout Thursday. Alerts have made their way as far north as Ashtabula County and as far south as Holmes County, with Massillon and Millersburg among the communities expected to be hit hardest. Experts say wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour as well as 2-inch-sized hail is possible, along with heavy rain and lightening.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Inclement Weather#Travel Advisories#Heavy Rain#Tree#Skyview Ranch
richlandsource.com

ODNR announces closures in Richland, Ashland and Morrow counties due to storms

Several trails and recreation areas in Ashland, Morrow, and Richland counties will be closed until further notice due to damage caused by recent storms, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. “In order to protect the safety of our visitors, we are temporarily closing areas that were damaged by...
ASHLAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

SNAP benefits expanded during power outages

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio earlier this week have left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
WKYC

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches issued for Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches affecting several Northeast Ohio counties. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The following counties are in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:15...
cleveland19.com

EF-1 tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A tornado touched down in Richland and Ashland counties on Monday evening, June 13th, the National Weather Service confirms. The EF-1 tornado had estimated maximum wind speeds of 105 mph and occurred at 11:33 PM. There were no injuries or fatalities. The community was left with...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy