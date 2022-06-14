Local students receive academic honors at EKU, Union College

Lowanna Stephens Tompkins, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age. Born on August 25, 1941, in Russell County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar “Shorty” and Luda Johnson Stephens. Lowanna was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her flowers and babysitting her grandbabies when they were young. Lowanna loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She lived her life each day as a testimony for Christ, that will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO