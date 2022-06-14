ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

Local students receive academic honors at EKU, Union College

By Zac Oakes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local students received academic honors at Eastern Kentucky University...

Lowanna Stephens Tompkins, age 80, of Russell Springs

Lowanna Stephens Tompkins, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She was 80 years of age. Born on August 25, 1941, in Russell County, she was a daughter of the late Edgar “Shorty” and Luda Johnson Stephens. Lowanna was a homemaker. She enjoyed working in her flowers and babysitting her grandbabies when they were young. Lowanna loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She lived her life each day as a testimony for Christ, that will remain in the hearts of her family and friends.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Lake Cumberland Thunder Run happening this weekend

One of Lake Cumberland’s larger recurring powerboat events happens this weekend as the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run is set to take place with powerboats from across the southeast expected to participate. The late run spring poker run event is organized by the Lake Cumberland Powerboat Club and hosted out...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AAA: Russell County gas prices higher than neighboring counties

According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price of gas in Russell County is higher than many of its neighboring counties. As of Wednesday afternoon, AAA was showing the average price of gas in Russell County to be $4.79 per gallon, although a couple stations in Russell County were selling at $4.69 Wednesday evening.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
City
Russell Springs, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Jamestown, KY
Jamestown gearing up for upcoming LakeFest

The City of Jamestown is in the final stages of preparation for the upcoming Lakefest Celebration. The annual event on the Jamestown square will be Friday, July 1 and Saturday, July 2 with Craig Morgan headlining the entertainment Saturday night. WJRS News caught up with Jamestown Mayor Regena Hinton to...
JAMESTOWN, KY
Dates for 127 yard sale set

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will soon be making its way through Russell County. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7 and will go through Russell County along Highway 127. The 127 Yard Sale now covers 690 miles and includes...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Columbia awarded $50,000 grant from T-Mobile for arena at AC fairgrounds

The city of Columbia in neighboring Adair County has been awarded one of 25 $50,000 Hometown Grants from T-Mobile to help build a multi-use arena at the Adair County Fairgrounds that will host community and student 4H agricultural education events. Launched in April 2021, T-Mobile Hometown Grants is a $25...
COLUMBIA, KY
Explosion sends five to hospital in Clinton Co.

Fire and ambulance units from Clinton, Cumberland, Russell and Wayne counties responded to a fire that occurred in neighboring Clinton County on Thursday, according to WANY Radio. Clinton County 911 was notified at 10:50 a.m. of an explosion at a well being drilled on Hwy 1076, near Hwy 696. According...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
Oil fire in Clinton Co. extinguished

Thursday’s oil well fire on Highway 1076 in Clinton County, which sent five workers to hospitals, is now extinguished, according to Randy Speck at WANY Radio in Albany. The EPA announced yesterday it was going to allow the fire burn to burn itself out since the location near the Highway 696 intersection was in a rural area and not a threat to anything nearby.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
Robertson makes tourism, library board appointments

Judge Executive Gary Robertson made appointments to the Russell County Tourism and Library boards on Monday. Robertson appointed Ramie Hutchison to the Library Board for a four-year term. He replaces outgoing board member Stephen Hill. Robertson also appointed Anissa Hammond to the tourism board to replace Heather Weaver for a...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Heat Advisory in effect again for Thursday

A Heat Advisory is in effect once again today for Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland area, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville, as temperatures will, again today, reach into the upper 90s with heat index numbers between 100 and 105 degrees. The advisory ends at 8...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Farmers Market delaying opening

The Russell County Farmers Market will be opening later than normal. Traditionally, the local farmers market opens around Father’s Day weekend, but organizers said Wednesday that the opening has been postponed. The Russell County Farmers’ Market sells agricultural products grown locally by the Russell County Farmers’ Market members....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

