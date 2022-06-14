ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Changes are coming to the Axtell Park School program

By Liz Ryan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls School Board met this week. The biggest take away is the changes being made at the Axtell...

Marion Road is reopen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that Marion Road between 41st and 44th Street is reopened. Marion Road had been closed to install and replace underground utilities as part of the 41st Street Diverging Diamond Intersection project.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Keep Your Cooling Costs Down!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Temperatures in Sioux Falls are expected to soar into the 90's and beyond over the weekend and into the beginning of next week. We all know what that means. Air conditioning! Xcell Energy has a few suggestions to help residents save power, money and to stay frosty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Cybersecurity Supply Chains?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Since the start of the pandemic, supply chain issues have caused much consternation for Sioux Falls, and the nation's, businesses. These types of problems extend from the physical world to the digital world as well. Avera McKennan discovered that when one of their vendors, MCG Health based in Seattle. The National Institute of Standards and Technology developed a Best Practices guide for Cyber Supply Chains. In it, they state unequivocally that data breaches are most often the result of human error. They also say "IT security systems won't secure critical information and intellectual property unless employees throughout the supply chain use secure cybersecurity practices.".
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Canaries fall 4-1

GENEVA, IL (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Canaries opened the scoring in the top of the first inning Friday night as Jabari Henry collected his league-leading 35th RBI but it wasn't enough as the Birds fell 4-1 at Kane County. Wyatt Ulrich led things off with a double...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

