Jamestown, NY

WRFA’s 10th Annual Great American Picnic Set for June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing

wrfalp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRFA will hold our 10th Annual Great American Picnic on Tuesday, June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing Company. The evening of food and live music begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature the theme “hAll Fired Up: Music from Rock & Roll...

www.wrfalp.com

wnynewsnow.com

Scandinavian Folk Fest Returning To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – After a two year hiatus the Scandinavian Folk Fest is returning to the city of Jamestown with a bit of a twist this time around. The festival is meant to celebrate, broaden, and strengthen awareness and understanding of those with Scandinavian descent and heritage. Festivities for the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

38th Annual Yassou Festival Returns June 17-18

The Greek festival at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church will start at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17 and continue until 11:00 p.m. It resumes Saturday, June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The festival at 15 Francis Street celebrates Greek culture under the big tent with live Bouzouki music...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: June 17 - June 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several family-friendly events are scheduled to take place all throughout the Western New York region this weekend. The Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo will take place Saturday and Sunday at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. The festival will feature a parade, entertainment, vendors and activities. "The Festival commemorates June 19, 1865, the day when freedom became reality to all enslaved African Americans; and recognizes the continued quest, of Black people, to remain free, while celebrating the rich history, culture, and achievements of the African American experience," a release says. 7 News will share a live stream of the parade on Saturday morning. You can find more information here.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Meet Marshal! Our Pet Of The Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, contact the Chautauqua County Humane Society at...
JAMESTOWN, NY
J.M. Lesinski

The Best Breakfast at Three Girls Café

A shot of the front of Three Girls Café in Boston, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. There is a poetic comfort in breakfast joints that speaks to the heart of diners everywhere and keeps them coming back. The iconic breakfast diner every town has and loves immensely. Three Girls Café is the breakfast joint of Boston, New York and always serves up everything with a smile.
BOSTON, NY
wrfalp.com

Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place June 17-19 in Jamestown

Juneteenth recognizes when enslaved people living in Galveston, Texas, learned of their emancipation approximately 2.5 years after the Civil War ended. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Texas became free. This was the last state of the Confederacy to learn of the independence, even though President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Lite 98.7

Pick Your Own Unique Bouquet on One of Kind NY Flower Farm

There's a two-acre field of flowers on a unique rural u-pick flower farm you'll want to visit this summer. The Flower Stand is a country getaway in the village of Springville, 30 minutes south of Buffalo, New York, where you’ll find row after row of gorgeous and affordable flowers in the prettiest setting you could imagine.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
YourErie

Warren County Pride event taking place this weekend

Warren County Pride is holding its third Pride event on Saturday, June 18. The event is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Warren County and surrounding areas. There will be over 40 vendors, local food trucks, and two drag queen shows. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Mumbo Wings pops up at Broadway Market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On this week’s #GoodNewsWithGabby: We’re taking you to the Broadway Market where Mumbo Wings is having a pop-up! But it’s not just about the delicious wings, this is part of a movement to memorialize Buffalo’s original “King of Wings,” John Young. Young’s famous “Mumbo wings” are the ENTIRE wing: battered, fried, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Places To Pick Strawberries In Western New York

I know...you can pick strawberries up at the store, but there's nothing better than fresh strawberries that you just picked from a field. It's not easy work. You have to pick through the ones that are past their prime and skip the ones that aren't ready yet. They're never in the shade so it can be ridiculously hot. If you're really picky it can take hours.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Easy Hikes For Newbies Around Western New York

Buffalo is known for a ton of awesome things. Living here, you can take advantage of the world-class food scene, busy water scene, amazing live music, historical sites, kick-butt sports teams, enriching history, eye-opening museums and culture…I could easily go on and on. Buffalo has something for literally everyone.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Two home fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two homes were on fire, Saturday morning, near Laurel and Michigan Avenue, in Buffalo. We have a crew on scene working to learn more. Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Extreme heat is rare in Buffalo

We just had our first 90-degree day in Buffalo with an official high of 91 on June 15. However, Buffalo doesn’t see that heat all that often. We only average three 90-degree days a year, although the past couple of years we’ve seen more than that. We had five such days last year.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Amazing Pool Highlights Home For Sale In Orchard Park

Summertime is here in Western New York and wouldn't it be great to come home from a hard day's work and just jump into a cool refreshing pool?. Check out this home that is currently up for sale that comes with an amazing pool. A pool that is perfect for cooling down or having family fun during the hot summer months here in Western New York.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
24hip-hop.com

Buffalo NewYork Artist Danger DaBoss is Taking Off

Danger DaBoss is the first oldest of seven siblings . Danger DaBoss was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo,NY. In the course of his high school freshman year Danger DaBoss started to pursue music, He would bang on tables, walls or whatever is in front of him to create rhythmic beats to flow to. Music has truly kept him focused and out of the street into this day. Once released from being incarcerated for 10 year’s Danger DaBoss decided to pick up where he left off pursuing a career in music especially coming from a talented family.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Some local cities not officially recognizing Juneteenth this year

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Buffalo prepares for Juneteenth, there are some local cities that are not officially recognizing Juneteenth as a national holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery and became a national holiday last year after a period of civil unrest and protests. Rev. Mark Blue of the Buffalo NAACP expressed […]
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Garth Brooks Answers If He’s Going Through A Folding Table in Buffalo

Garth Brooks was on the Buffalo TV stations this morning, and dang, it got us even more excited for Garth's concert. Brooks is coming to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York for his first show ever at the stadium, and his first concert in Buffalo since he did a run at Key Bank Center in 2015. Buffalo is the perfect place for a concert, location-wise, because of our proximity to Canada and ease of the Thruway from other cities. Garth has often welcomed and encouraged folks from Canada to come to the Buffalo show the past couple of weeks as he did his media tours.
BUFFALO, NY

