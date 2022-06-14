WRFA’s 10th Annual Great American Picnic Set for June 21 at Southern Tier Brewing

Danger DaBoss is the first oldest of seven siblings . Danger DaBoss was born and raised on the east side of Buffalo,NY. In the course of his high school freshman year Danger DaBoss started to pursue music, He would bang on tables, walls or whatever is in front of him to create rhythmic beats to flow to. Music has truly kept him focused and out of the street into this day. Once released from being incarcerated for 10 year’s Danger DaBoss decided to pick up where he left off pursuing a career in music especially coming from a talented family.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO