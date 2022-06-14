ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Road Closure Begins Today in Dubois County

 4 days ago

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on SR 64 for pipe replacement. Beginning today, State...

Upcoming Daviess County Road Closure

The Daviess County Highway Department has announced they will have a total road closure on 650 East between Old US Hwy 50-175 South starting next Monday June 20th. The road will be closed until the following Friday, June 25, for box culvert replacement. No THRU traffic will be allowed during...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power outages and trees down across the Tri-State Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Numerous power outages across the Tri-State Friday morning as severe storms moved through the area. CenterPoint Energy is reporting right now close to 6, 900 customers without power at 100 locations in the Evansville area. Duke Energy is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Eyewitness News viewing area.  […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Residents recover from widespread damage, power outages

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Severe storms with damaging winds raced across Gibson County Friday morning. Uprooted trees and snapped branches took down power lines, at one point knocking out power to an estimated 95% of Oakland City. The storms proved to be an early wake-up call for residents, and an early start to the […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

Some Washington Residents Still Without Power

A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

A home in Evansville, Indiana, was badly damaged by a large tree during severe weather that swept through the area on Friday morning. It happened at a home near the intersection of Powell Avenue and Garvin Street. Our 44News crew at the scene could see where the large tree had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Fire Crews Battle Friday Morning Structure Fire

Vincennes fire crews were busy with large structure yesterday morning. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. Crews were already working inside the building when a nearby fire department noticed the flames. Part of the building collapsed during the fire and a minor explosion occurred when...
VINCENNES, IN
104.1 WIKY

Fallen Tree Blocked Newburgh Street For Several Hours

A large tree fell around 3:00 this morning causing a power outage for some CenterPoint Energy customers. This happened at the intersection of West Jennings and North Madison Streets in Newburgh. A woman that lives in the neighborhood said it felt like someone kicked her bed when it hit the...
NEWBURGH, IN
104.1 WIKY

Evansville Weekend Event Road Closings

Evansville African American Museum will be hosting the '3RD SATURDAY' beginning Friday, June 17th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closing Garvin Street between Canal Street & Lincoln Avenue; Garvin Street at intersections Hogans Alley, E Cherry Street, Brower Street. "TASTE OF EVANSVILLE' beginning Friday, June 17th,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Watch Wild Video of Powerline Arcing During Evansville Storms on Friday Morning

On Friday morning we saw strong winds and some storms move through the Tri-State area. I don't know about you, but at my house, it was an eventful morning (more on that later). Many folks around the Tri-State started their Friday morning off with power flickers and some even lost power. One person even caught powerlines near their house arcing (which kind of looks like an explosion).
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Has Some of the Lowest Gas Prices in Indiana on Average

Here's a little, small, tiny, shred of goodish news for you today!. Everything is on the rise right now, and that's especially true for gas prices. To be honest, I've lived in the Tri-State area my entire life, and I genuinely cannot remember ever seeing gas hit $5/ gallon until now. I know the high gas prices can put quite the financial strain on people, especially when you live in an area like the Tri-State where we rely on driving to our destinations more than public transport or walking. While I, unfortunately, don't have all the answers, I did find something interesting, on average Evansville has the lowest gas prices in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Man Goes Missing at Lake Monroe

A man's body was found Friday evening after he went missing at Lake Monroe. Conservation officers say they were called to the lake Thursday afternoon where two people were seen struggling in the water. According to the DNR, one of the people was rescued from the water by a...
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jasper announces closures for Juneteenth holiday

Jasper city leaders announced several closures in accordance with observing the upcoming Juneteenth federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved black Americans. The Jasper City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20. The streets department and all utilities administrative offices will also be closed on that day. The...
14news.com

Several trees down during Friday morning storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms Friday morning caused several power outages. There were close to 20,000 CenterPoint customers without power, but by 3 p.m. the number was closer to 5,000. [View CenterPoint outage map]. [View Kenergy outage map]. There are also several reports of trees down across the area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gibson County in southwestern Indiana Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Posey County in southwestern Indiana * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 709 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Enfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include New Harmony, Mount Vernon, Blairsville, Darmstadt, Kasson, Evansville and Melody Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 5, between Mile Markers 8 and 21, and between Mile Markers 23 and 37. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 5 and 29. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GIBSON COUNTY, IN

