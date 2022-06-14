ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Gas Prices Still Climbing

Cover picture for the articleGas has gone up nearly 30 cents in the past week in Indiana, reported...

Another Day of Heat

It’s another day of high heat for most of Indiana today. The National Weather Service is leaving a Heat Advisory in effect for pretty much the entire state through 9:00 pm tonight. Forecasters say highs will once again be in the 90s, and the heat and humidity will make...
INDIANA STATE
Knox County Clerk Dave Shelton Talks with IndyPolitics

Knox County Clerk Dave Shelton says he is receiving the support of the majority of county clerks in Indiana in his race for Secretary of State. Shelton told IndyPolitics that 55 Indiana County Clerks have endorsed his candidacy to be the next Secretary of State. Shelton faces incumbent Holli Sullivan...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Attorney General Todd Rokita Finalizes Settlement with TurboTax

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a settlement with TurboTax after their ad campaign mislead customers to services, that weren’t actually free. With TurboTax’s supposed “free” services, around 94,000 of the eligible transactions involved Indiana customers. So now, Hoosiers who were mislead in this way will...
INDIANA STATE
Music Acts Announced for State Fair

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Fair released its third wave of free concerts that will happen later this summer. The new acts announced include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer Travis Tritt, along with 80s rockers Vixen and Autograph. There will also be tribute bands performing the music of...
INDIANA STATE

