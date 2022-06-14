Gas Prices Still Climbing

It’s another day of high heat for most of Indiana today. The National Weather Service is leaving a Heat Advisory in effect for pretty much the entire state through 9:00 pm tonight. Forecasters say highs will once again be in the 90s, and the heat and humidity will make...
Knox County Clerk Dave Shelton says he is receiving the support of the majority of county clerks in Indiana in his race for Secretary of State. Shelton told IndyPolitics that 55 Indiana County Clerks have endorsed his candidacy to be the next Secretary of State. Shelton faces incumbent Holli Sullivan...
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a settlement with TurboTax after their ad campaign mislead customers to services, that weren’t actually free. With TurboTax’s supposed “free” services, around 94,000 of the eligible transactions involved Indiana customers. So now, Hoosiers who were mislead in this way will...
On Wednesday, the Indiana State Fair released its third wave of free concerts that will happen later this summer. The new acts announced include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer Travis Tritt, along with 80s rockers Vixen and Autograph. There will also be tribute bands performing the music of...
