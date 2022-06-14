Florida’s citrus industry marred by incurable disease

The Walt Disney Company and the state of Florida are not on the best terms right now. This latest step back may give us a glimpse into their relationship. The last few months have been a bit turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO