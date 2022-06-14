ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida’s citrus industry marred by incurable disease

By Karen Curtis
850wftl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is expected to be one of the worst years ever for Florida’s citrus crops due to an incurable disease....

www.850wftl.com

Guess(t)
5d ago

And, unfortunately, the only other thing that is incurable is “progress”. The destruction and replacement of groves and farms with housing developments and business parks.

flipfl
5d ago

Unfortunately the citrus industry has a role in their demise! Years of copper based fungicides has sterilized the soil. The use of synthetic based fertilizer has eliminated broad spectrum nutrients and microbes. Then they constantly spray herbicide to eleminate competition for water! Look at a grove and minimal if anything other than trees grow, as they promote dead soil!!! It’s not entirely the farmers fault as it has worked for generations but it’s time to change the practices. Groves have been made frail and not able to adapt to diseases.

I_sharted
5d ago

All a Hoax by the growers. The land up there has become $o valuable that the owners are selling to developers to put homes on them.

