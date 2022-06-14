ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

2-year-old Bronx boy reunited with his family after wandering out of home

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A Bronx family is celebrating the happy return of their missing 2-year-old boy who was found by late Monday night at the intersection of Olmstead and Randall avenues.

Police say the little boy was found crying and barefoot in the area at around 11 p.m. Good Samaritan Jamie Villanueva says he was driving to work when he spotted the frightened toddler all by himself. He saw the child ran across the street and narrowly missing a car coming down the street.

Villanueva reached the boy and called 911. The little boy, who was nonverbal, was reportedly in good health and was taken to the 43rd Precinct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBOXq_0gA7oZsW00

He has since been reunited with his family. The NYPD tells News 12 that a door to the apartment was accidentally left open and the child walked out of the home.

Villanueva is thankful that he was in the right place at the right time and doesn’t want to think about what could have happened to that toddler If he didn’t come along.

The NYPD says charges against the parents are not expected at this time, however the Administration for Children's Services has been notified.

