ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 2-Euro zone spreads hit fresh highs amid rising yields

By Stefano Rebaudo
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Recasts, adds analyst comments, background)

MILAN, June 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday while spreads between core and periphery widened amid concerns about accelerated central bank monetary tightening.

Yield spreads have been widening since Thursday’s European Central Bank policy meeting when the bank flagged interest rate hikes to contain high inflation but said it saw no need to create a new tool to help weaker economies cope with rising borrowing costs.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 4.5 basis points (bps) after hitting its highest since December 2013 at 4.204%.

The Italian-German spread – a gauge of the euro area financial stability - hit its widest level since April 2020 at 252.9 bps. .

Spanish and Portuguese spreads have hit their highest since May 2020.

“Spreads are widening as markets want to see which levels might trigger an ECB reaction,” said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

At 1700 GMT, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel will speak about euro area bond market fragmentation -- an excessive spread widening that might endanger the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

Citi analysts argued that Schnabel’s speech was likely to disappoint the market, while they upgraded their target for the Italian-German yield spread to 275 bps.

Investors remained on edge, although a recent bond selloff slowed down on Tuesday ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting due late on Wednesday.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 4.5 bps to its highest since April 2014 at 1.688%

Germany and Italy were in the primary market with auctions on Tuesday.

German investor sentiment rose slightly in June, roughly in line with market expectations, as financial market experts were less pessimistic about the economy, though it remained in negative territory due to numerous risks.

Money markets are currently pricing in 175 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end, including almost 90 bps by September, from around 170 bps on Monday.

Economists argued that market forecasts for rate hikes might be excessive, because investors rushing to hedge their loan portfolios enlarges what is priced in.

“We regard the most recent pricing developments as an exaggeration,” Unicredit analysts said, mentioning market expectations for the peak of the ECB’s rate-hike cycle of 2.5%.

Investors will look at other central banks’ policy meetings due this week, including the Bank of England, which has raised rates but is facing an economic slowdown.

The National Swiss Bank and the Bank of Japan will also be in focus as some analysts argue that any unexpected hawkish shift might favour a new global bond selloff. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Stocks rally, Treasury yields rise after Fed lifts rates by 75 bps

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Wednesday in volatile trade and Treasury yields rose after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-fourths of a percentage point, the biggest increase since 1994, as it sought to tamper surging inflation. Investors seemed relieved that the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's Kanda reappointed as top FX diplomat amid markets jitters

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan has reappointed Masato Kanda as vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, as part of a mid-year personnel reshuffle, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday. The government wants to stabilise financial markets as the yen hits 24-year lows - beyond 135...
ASIA
Reuters

BOJ to maintain ultra-low rates, sound warning over weak yen

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Friday and stress its resolve to support a fragile economy with massive stimulus, a move that may spark a renewed yen fall by highlighting a policy divergence with the rest of the world. While a modest,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isabel Schnabel
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global tech on edge as WTO weighs e-commerce tariffs

GENEVA, June 15 (Reuters) - The global technology industry is pressing the World Trade Organization to exempt data flows from cross-border tariffs, saying a failure to do so would undermine a global recovery already threatened by spiralling prices. The WTO's 164 members presented their views on the topic on Wednesday...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Bank Of Italy#European Central Bank#Milan#Italian#Spanish#Portuguese#Allianz Global Investors#Ecb#Citi
Reuters

Ecuador should follow its own path, not IMF's, says protest leader

QUITO, June 17 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso should be less focused on following International Monetary Fund (IMF) policies if he is to fix the economic and social problems his people live each day, indigenous protest leader Leonidas Iza said on Friday. CONAIE, Ecuador's largest indigenous organization, launched protests...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

India records 12,213 new daily cases of COVID-19

MUMBAI, June 16 (Reuters) - India recorded 12,213 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest such tally in nearly four months. The country's richest state of Maharashtra had 4,024 new infections on Wednesday, with the capital, New Delhi, reporting more than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EU backs Ukraine's membership bid to 'live the European dream'

BRUSSELS/KYIV, Ukraine, June 17 (Reuters) - The European Union gave its blessing on Friday for Ukraine and its neighbour Moldova to become candidates to join, reaching out deep into the former Soviet Union for what would be the most dramatic geopolitical shift to result from Russia's invasion. "Ukrainians are ready...
POLITICS
Reuters

China launches third aircraft carrier

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used...
CHINA
Reuters

China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong issued a list of cabinet members on Sunday for incoming Hong Kong leader John Lee’s new administration, according to the official Xinhua news agency and a statement from the special administrative region’s government. Appointed members include Paul Chan as finance...
CHINA
Reuters

Omicron less likely to cause long COVID - UK study

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of coronavirus is less likely to cause long COVID than previous variants, according to the first peer-reviewed study of its kind from the United Kingdom. Researchers at King's College London, using data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy