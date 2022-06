BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City police say multiple people were shot in the 1800 block of West Lafayette Avenue on Friday Officers were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they found a 50-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Additionally, police determined that a 21-year-old woman was driving in the area of the 1800 block of West Lafayette Ave when she was shot. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

