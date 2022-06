AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO