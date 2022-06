Healthy spirits and healthy bodies is part of the goal of a planned curbside eatery on Route 20 in Darien, according to leaders of Freedom Fellowship. The non-profit organization is seeking a special use permit for the planned establishment, which did get the blessing of the County Planning Board last week. The restaurant will be called The Table Latin American Grill and serve salads, rice bowls, and burritos. "Part of our program is to eat healthy," said John Kula. "We don't really have sugars or a lot of carbohydrates in our menu. It's a pretty basic menu."

