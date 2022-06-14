ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook, Twitter, Google Set To Face Hefty EU Fines If Found Not Tackling Fake Accounts

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoOMb_0gA7lKzU00

The updated European Union code of practice is set to bring in tighter rules for social media giants in order to curb fake accounts on the platforms.

What Happened: According to an EU document accessed by Reuters, tech giants like Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG Google, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook, and Twitter Inc TWTR will have to take measures to counter deepfakes and fake accounts on their platforms, else they would be penalized with hefty fines under an updated code of practice.

The report noted that the European Commission is expected to publish the document on Thursday in a bid to crack down on fake news.

Introduced as a voluntary code in 2018, it will now become a co-regulation scheme, with responsibility shared between the regulators and signatories to the code.

"Relevant signatories will adopt, reinforce and implement clear policies regarding impermissible manipulative behaviors and practices on their services, based on the latest evidence on the conducts and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) employed by malicious actors," the document said, according to Reuters.

The code will also be linked to the new EU rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), introduced earlier this year. The social giants that fail to live up to their obligations under the new code would face fines of up to 6% of their global turnover based on DSA rules.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Alphabet's Class A shares were trading 1.07% higher during the pre-market session on Tuesday. Meta shares were up 1.36% and Twitter gained ​​1.78% at the same time during the pre-market session.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Mulls SpaceX-Like Pay Structure For Twitter Staff

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk clarified how Twitter Inc TWTR employees would receive compensation and benefits after his takeover of the social media platform. What Happened: Musk interacted with Twitter employees on Thursday. He was asked how he compensates employees at privately held SpaceX and what approach he plans to take at Twitter after he closes his deal, according to a transcript of the interaction published by Vox.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Meta Platforms Inc#The European Commission#Dsa
Benzinga

Meta Sued For Allegedly Sharing Medical Data In Secret: Report

Meta Platforms Inc META is facing a lawsuit that says people’s medical data is being secretly shared with Facebook when patients access their healthcare providers’ web portals, reports Bloomberg. According to the report, the Pixel tracking tool, which Facebook uses, shares patient communications and other information without their...
HEALTH
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tilray's Broken Coast Launches New Summer Lineup Of Cannabis Products

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is expanding Broken Coast’s cannabis portfolio with the launch of their summer lineup of products, including: premium craft-cannabis BC (British Columbia) flower, liquid wax vapes and butane hash oil ("BHO") vapes. "Broken Coast is a heritage cannabis brand that provides consumers with exceptional experiences...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Cash Is Nosediving Today

Shares of several popular altcoins, including Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD, are trading lower in sympathy with apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD and second-largest market cap crypto Ethereum ETH/USD. Crypto is likely trading lower in tandem with major U.S. indices, which are also experiencing marked weakness after the Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Company Is A Great One

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Woodside Energy Group Ltd WDS is a great company, with a great yield. When asked about Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA, he said, "We are recommending and own Eli Lilly and Company LLY for the Investing Club." Cramer said he believes...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Getting Hammered Today

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shares are down amid overall market weakness, trading lower by 3.91% to $103.46. The Federal Reserve Wednesday afternoon raised its target fed funds rate by 75 basis points to a new range of between 1.5% and 1.75%, its largest interest rate hike in 28 years. “Inflation remains...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Could Be Readying For Another Nuclear Test Soon, Satellite Images Show

Kim Jong-un-led North Korea appears to be preparing for another nuclear test soon as the country expands work at its nuclear test site to include a second tunnel. What Happened: A report citing commercial satellite imagery by the U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies said that the preparation work at North Korea's Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility's Tunnel No. 3 was apparently complete and ready for a possible nuclear test.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy