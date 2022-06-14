ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams County, OH

Authority News

 5 days ago

County commissioners met with Dave Newcomer, president of the Williams County Port Authority, about Newcomer’s efforts to secure a firm or...

Prayer In Debate

Montpelier Mayor Steve Yagelski said village council meetings will continue to open with a prayer for as long as he’s mayor. Last month, Elijah Utley spoke against opening the meetings with a prayer, calling it exclusionary, especially if the prayer is exclusively Christian in nature. Utley returned for Monday’s meeting, intending to speak about a different issue, but again addressing the prayer. Yagelski spoke up, telling Utley that the public comment section of the meeting had to do with village business and responsibility. He also said federal law allows the village to pray before the meeting.
MONTPELIER, OH
For The Expressionists

Auburn Main Street in connection with Expression Gallery will hold a community forum on June 23rd, 2022, at the Dilgard Event Center. Community members are encouraged to participate in the engagement activities and join in the discussion. It will include initiatives where participants can share opinions and likes, concerns, and ideas relating to projects involved in the program. In March of 2022 the City of Auburn was awarded a $5,000.00 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission to educate and engage the community on inclusive art features.
AUBURN, IN
Hazing Case In Court

Several members of the fraternity involved in the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021 were sentenced in Wood County Court. Those receiving their sentences had taken plea deals as part of a strategy targeting Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen. Those two were acquitted of the most serious charges at trial in May. The first defendant in court Thursday, Daylen Dunsen, had pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, among other charges. He was given a suspended three-year sentence, meaning he will only serve that time if he violates his probation. He was ordered to spend 21 days in jail and 28 days under house arrest. The second, Jarrett Prizel, received 28 days in jail, 28 days under house arrest and two years’ probation.
WOOD COUNTY, OH

