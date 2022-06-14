ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

91-year-old man found two days after going missing, says Dallas police

WFAA
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DALLAS — Police say a man that was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found. They called on the public to help find a 91-year-old man after...

www.wfaa.com

News Channel 25

Grand Prairie police searching for missing 17-year-old

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 17-year-old Chadrick Avery. Avery is 5'6 and was last seen on Friday at 11:00 p.m. on the 900 Block of Duncan Perry Road in Grand Prairie, Texas. He was last seen...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Teenager arrested in connection with Dallas park shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A young man was arrested by Dallas police on June 17 in connection with a shooting at a Dallas park that left another teen dead and a third injured.The 15-year-old suspect was charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon after police accused him of being involved with the June 4 shooting at the Old East Dallas Work Yard Park. The shooting left a 14-year-old boy dead from gunshot wounds to the head. A 19-year-old man was also injured after being shot in the hand, but was in stable condition after he was taken to a local hospital.The teen was arrested by members of the Dallas Police Gang Unit, who also seized four weapons, one of which was found on the suspect. His identity is not being released due to the fact that he is a minor.According to investigators, the teen was allegedly part of the group that met the victims at the park on the night of the murder. Detectives are trying to determine who else was with the suspect that night.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

AMBER Alert cancelled after missing Texas 13-year-old Kionna Braxton found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert was cancelled after a missing North Texas girl was found safe in Arlington.The alert was issued Thursday morning for 13-year-old Kionna Braxton after she was reported missing in Honey Grove, about an hour and a half northeast of Dallas.Officers with the Honey Grove Police Department said Braxton was found safe but declined to release any further information. Arlington police confirmed that their officers located Braxton after receiving a tip that she was in their city. Braxton was found at an apartment complex with other individuals. Police are currently speaking with those individuals, and an investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

DeSoto police make arrest in beating death Wednesday

DESOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - DeSoto police have a suspect in custody for a murder that occurred Wednesday evening.  A beating death was reported around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of Tara Drive. Police and fire found 45-year-old Benjamin Stephens lying by the side of a house unresponsive. Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.  Police took 19-year-old Ociel Martinez into custody for the fatal beating of Stephens. Martinez and Stephens lived together in a group home at the 600 block of Jamille Drive. Police say Martinez is not a threat to the general public.  
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police need help identifying 2 theft suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are seeking public assistance in identifying two theft suspects.At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 13, police said the suspects cut a phone cable from a telephone pole located in the 4100 block of Lawnview Avenue.One suspect was seen in a black tank top, black knee-length shorts and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was seen in a black tank top with the number 2 on the back, dark pants and black tennis shoes.Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

A Man is in custody for murder in Abbott

ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sherrif’s Department responded to calls around 5:01 p.m. regarding a possible shooting. When officers arrived on the scene at 5:09 p.m. they found one man fatally shot in a car with the possible shooter still inside. The officer there immediately arrested the...
ABBOTT, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas detectives searching for 2 people in connection to Christian E. Martinez homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in connection to the killing of Christian E. Martinez on June 12.Martinez was shot and killed in front of 508 N. Gilpin Ave. Detectives said a white Mercury Mariner (license plate 45802X4) was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Gilpin Ave.Witnesses described the driver as a Latin male, 30-40 years old, 5'6", medium build, full beard, blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing cowboy boots.He is considered armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Dallas-area man arrested after high-speed chase from Athens to Wilmer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Dallas-area man is now behind bars in Henderson County after leading authorities on what they describe as a “wild chase” spanning from Athens to Wilmer, which is just outside Dallas. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, investigators spotted what they believed to be stolen vehicle near the Athens hospital […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
