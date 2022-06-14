Lockeroom gets road win at Clinton

The Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team had a big rally late for its second win in the Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic on Friday. The Lockeroom used a nine-run sixth inning for a 10-8 victory over Eureka, Missouri. Phillip Pasthing picked up the win on the mound, and...
The opening day of the Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic American Legion baseball tournament in Mountain Home Thursday saw the host Lockeroom team pick up a win and the Mountain Home Alley-White junior team nearly upset the defending champions. Alley-White fell to Russellville 5-4 in the first game of the...
Baseball is not the only big activity set for Saturday at Cooper Park. The Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team will have the first of three meets at the Mountain Home City Pool this season. Action on Saturday morning starts at 9.
Friday will be another day of American Legion baseball in Mountain Home. The second day of the Mickey Huskey Twin Lakes Classic will begin at Cooper Park. Mountain Home’s senior team will have the final game of the evening as pool play continues. The Lockeroom’s opponent will be Eureka, Missouri. The first pitch at Lester White Field is scheduled for 8.
Eddie Potts (Photo courtesy of Camden Harmony Grove Basketball) An alumnus of Norfork High School will be getting his first opportunity as a head coach this upcoming school year. Eddie Potts will lead the boys’ basketball program at Camden Harmony Grove High School. Potts has spent the last three...
Superior Title Services was represented by the winning team in the North Central Board of Realtors Golf Tournament at Big Creek Golf and Country Club. Lance Coffman, Andy Wescoat, Ben Knight and Tyler Newton won the Championship Flight after shooting a 20-under-par 52. Matt Kelly, Brandon Maple, Tyler Wallace and...
A Lakeview man is $1 million richer after his wife picked up a scratch-off ticket. The winner, selecting to remain anonymous under Arkansas law, claimed his prize Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock after his wife purchased the ticket at the Michael Gas N Go on Arkansas Highway 5 North in Midway.
A man from Flippin was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Saturday morning in southern Missouri. Seventy-seven-year-old Raymond Kellogg was transported by ambulance from the scene in Texas County to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kellogg was traveling on U.S. Highway 63. He...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. — Ozark Folk Center State Park’s newest festival Country, Blues and BBQ is Friday and Saturday in Mountain View. The two-day event celebrates the blues of the Mississippi Delta and beyond and will feature Grammy Award-winning music at the park’s 1,000-seat music theater, family-friendly entertainment in the Craft Village, and Memphis-style barbeque and ribs at the Skillet Restaurant.
Six Springfield, and Rogersville, residents have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines, into Mountain Home, as part of a multi-million-dollar business.Twenty-four-year-old Evan Marshall of Rogersville pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.
An event that started two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic will pick back up this Saturday night. Classics in Cotter will show the first of five classic films this summer under the historic R.M. Ruthven Bridge starting at 8:30. The event is sponsored by the Cotter-Gassville Chamber of Commerece....
LaVerne Adams, 82, of Gassville, Arkansas, passed away on June 15th, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. LaVerne was born on September 17, 1939 to the late Forest and Elwese Jones Smith. LaVerne graduated from Flippin High School in 1958. She was married to Leonard Adams in 1959. Together they had Phyllis Kay in 1960 and Michael Vernon in 1962.
(Anne Leppold of Mountain Home) A Mountain Home woman’s video of a rock slide as she was leaving Yellowstone National Park Sunday during heavy rain is making national headlines. Twenty-seven-year-old Anne Leppold’s video was shot from her car as large rocks from a rock slide hit the car in front of her.
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday evening. Fifty-one-year-old Chrystal Marshall of Isabella was transported by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Marshall was traveling on U.S. Highway 160. She was nearly two miles east...
The Baxter County Library will host a series of Indoor Summer Concerts starting beginning Saturday evening at 7 with local eclectic music duo Garrett and Ashton Duncan. The Bookworms Café, located at the Library, will be open 6:00pm – 8:00pm on concert nights. The Duncans are just the...
The Mountain Home School Board had a busy session Thursday night which included the hiring of a new assistant superintendent and approval of the purchase of school supplies for students this upcoming school year. Superintendent Dr. Jake Long joined Brad Haworth during the news at 7 Friday morning to recap...
It is with sadness for those who that will miss him, but also the appreciation of the legacy and impact he left behind, that the family of Gary Thurman Foster of Flippin announces his passing at 68 years old. He was born July 28th, 1953 in Batesville, AR to Thurman...
Many businesses across the country have seen financial improvement in 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased compared to the last two years. Most hospitals, including Baxter Regional Medical Center (BRMC) in Mountain Home, are headed in the other direction. Baxter Regional, in the first five months of the year,...
According to a release from the West Plains Police Department, around 8:17 Thursday morning, authorities were notified of the theft of a truck that occurred behind a business in West Plains.It was reported the victim was exiting her vehicle at her place of employment when she was approached by two males who each brandished firearms demanding the victim give them her vehicle key and her cell phone.
Comments / 0