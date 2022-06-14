ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 100K South Carolinians voted early ahead of state primaries

By Jason Raven
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – According to the South Carolina State Election Commission, more than 100,000 South Carolinians cast their ballots during the state’s first-ever no-excuse early voting period.

Early voting for the state primaries wrapped up last Friday.

SC State Election Commission (SEC) Deputy Director Chris Whitmire said more than 21,000 voters cast their ballots statewide on the last day of early voting alone.

“Early voting… was a resounding success,” Whitmire said. “We didn’t know what to expect with such a short time frame to educate voters and get the word out there.”

Election officials had a couple weeks to implement new law changes. Whitmire said voters can expect at least one difference for November’s early voting period.

“We had about 78 to 79 early voting locations open statewide for June. Some counties had four or five locations. Some had one. We only expect that number to go up, especially in those larger counties,” he said.

Under the new law, counties can have up to 7 early voting locations.

In addition to the over 100,000 ballots cast early, election officials say more than 15,000 absentee ballots have been returned.

Polling places will be open Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voters can find their sample ballot, polling place, election results and more at scVOTES.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

