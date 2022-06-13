ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

2021-22 Honor Rolls - Fourth Term

Newnan Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools in Coweta County have released their fourth-term...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Schools urge early registration for new students

Parents of students who are new to the Coweta County School System are encouraged to avoid the last-minute rush by registering their children early for school. Registration is completely online at this time and will be ongoing through the summer. Thursday, Aug. 4 is the start date for the 2022-23 school year.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carroll County School System Announces New Principals, Assistant Principals

The Carroll County Board of Education voted to approve two new principals at a Wednesday, June 15 called Board Meeting. Jeffrey Bryant will serve as principal of Bowdon High School, and Bret Hart will serve as principal of Alternative Programs and Online Campus. Both will begin their new roles for the 2022-2023 school year. Two current assistant principals will be serving in new capacities, as well.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

School board gives initial approval to FY 2023 budget

The Coweta County Board of Education gave tentative approval to an operational budget of $243,249,540 for the Coweta County School System’s upcoming year during its regular meeting Tuesday. The FY 2023 budget does not project an increase in the local property tax rate of 17.14 mills. Millage rates for...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan to hold called meeting Thursday

The Newnan City Council will hold a called meeting on Thursday morning to hold a second reading of a vote concerning the city’s proposed pay plan. Mayor Keith Brady called the meeting during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled city council meeting to get the second reading done. According to Newnan city...
NEWNAN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
Coweta County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

CNC to host Founder’s Dinner on August 29

Local nonprofit, Can’t Never Could, is observing August as Founder’s Month and will hold its annual Founder’s Dinner on Aug. 29, 2022, at the Newnan Centre. This year’s speaker is Steve Stirling, president and CEO of MAP International, a Christian organization providing medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest.
NEWNAN, GA
WABE

Atlanta school districts brace for the end of universal free meal program

Each summer, metro Atlanta school districts distribute free meals to students through a federal program started in 1975. Although the plan is federally funded, it’s distributed locally by schools, non-profits and faith-based organizations. During the pandemic, Congress issued waivers that made the program more flexible. “What we’ve seen through...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Bruce Jackson Road added to Coweta road resurfacing list

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with Blount Construction to repair 2 miles of Bruce Jackson Road. The agreement is a supplemental agreement to the county’s existing agreement with Blount Construction for full depth reclamation. The county added Bruce Jackson Road onto their 2022 Full Depth...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46

Atlanta high school principal resigns, school department officials confirm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The principal of an Atlanta public high school has resigned, Atlanta School Department officials confirmed to CBS46 News. According to officials, Angela Coaxum-Young stepped down from her position at Booker T. Washington High School in the Ashview Heights neighborhood of the city. An official from the...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Boil water advisory in effect portion of Coweta County

A boil water advisory is in effect for Coweta residents on the northern portion of Highway 29 to Lower Fayetteville Road. Approximately 10,000 Coweta County Water and Sewerage Authority customers are affected, according to the CCWSA website. The affected area stretches from Highway 29 down to Lower Fayetteville Road and...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta approves two road closures for Lawshe Road

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners approved two separate road closures for Lawshe Road later this month in order to replace pipes. Both road closures were unanimously approved by the Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week without discussion from the board. The board approved the closure at 945...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell

Mrs. Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell, 86, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with family at her daughter's home in Newnan, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born December 24, 1935, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Harold and Gladys Purcell Marshall. She met Ada local, the late Jack Boutwell Jr, and married, December 24, 1955, by eloping with both sets of parents present and while she was still in nursing school. Nursing students, at that time, were not allowed to be married, but she was the first nursing student permitted back in school after marriage. She had a wicked sense of humor and a good memory for genealogy.
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Newnan Times-Herald

Ferguson introduces bill aimed at stopping student loan forgiveness

Drew Ferguson, who represents Coweta County in the U.S. House of Representatives, has introduced legislation intended to block any attempts at canceling student loan debt. Ferguson, along with Mike Gallagher, R-Wisconsin, introduced the Student Loan Accountability Act. The act prohibits the Secretary of Education, the Secretary of the Treasury or the Attorney General from taking “any action to cancel or forgive the outstanding balances or portion of balances,” of student loans.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Free splash pads and fountains around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — There are many other places besides the public pools to cool off this summer in metro Atlanta as temperatures continue to break records. Check out the list below for free splash pads and fountains around the city, their hours and locations. Fountains. This fountain has bright colors...
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

2 Georgia hospitals fined for not publicly disclosing prices

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal officials have fined two Georgia hospitals more than $1 million for failing to meet new requirements to publicly disclose their charges. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Friday Northside Hospital Atlanta and Northside Hospital Cherokee are the first two hospitals in the country to face monetary penalties under the […]
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy