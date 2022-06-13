2021-22 Honor Rolls - Fourth Term

Mrs. Lois Jean Marshall Boutwell, 86, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, with family at her daughter's home in Newnan, Georgia, after a brief illness. She was born December 24, 1935, in Ada, Ohio, to the late Harold and Gladys Purcell Marshall. She met Ada local, the late Jack Boutwell Jr, and married, December 24, 1955, by eloping with both sets of parents present and while she was still in nursing school. Nursing students, at that time, were not allowed to be married, but she was the first nursing student permitted back in school after marriage. She had a wicked sense of humor and a good memory for genealogy.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO